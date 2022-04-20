Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Surges on Launch While Big Market Whales like Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) Fail

Since the dawn of the new year, January 1st, the cryptocurrency market has seen some of the craziest things yet, we are barely into the first quarter of the year, and the market is just as it has always been; volatile. With forefront crypto tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH), tasting the sour end of the market’s price action, mostly decline and red numbers with sluggish improvement on the bullish end.
In contrast, coins like Seesaw Protocol (SSW) have seen massive success despite the fall of the big boys, with a presale jump of about 4,000% during presale from its debut in January, averaging over 1000% a month. Seesaw finally launched its project officially on the 8th of April, and its success is making the rounds in the crypto community.
Seesaw Expedition has Begun.
The crypto community believes that the journey for a crypto token has only begun when it gets officially launched, and that infers that the journey of Seesaw protocol (SSW) has just kicked off. There’s a lot to expect from this thousand percenter gem.
Following its launch, SSW tokens are now available to purchase on PancakeSwap (CAKE), one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, and its very own SeesawSwap on the project’s official website.
Seesaw protocol (SSW) has continued its tremendous surge as it's now worth USD 0.4304569, a genuinely spectacular rise from its starting presale price of USD 0.005. As a multi-chain integration bridge, Seesaw enables users to exchange tokens across the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon blockchains (MATIC).
Investors can choose the blockchain they want to conduct their transactions on and provide a level of choice, previously unavailable to crypto traders. It illustrates why Seesaw Protocol (SSW) was so successful during the presale and following the post-sale period.
With Seesaw Protocol’s (SSW) 1 million liquidity locked for six months, developers cannot sell their stake in the project, which breeds trust from the community and makes SSW a more attractive commodity to purchase.
Solana (SOL) briefly in the mud
Within the last couple of days, Solana (SOL) has taken some jabs to the face, and it bled red for a while. Although Solana (SOL) has seen a lot of development in the last month, the cryptocurrency market hasn't spared the blockchain platform.
Following the rapid sell-off in other cryptos, it’s good news for those invested in Solana (SOL). Coinbase Wallet now supports SOL and other Solana-based cryptocurrencies. Also, OpenSea may integrate the Solana network. This might imply a bull market run for Solana (SOL), so it isn't entirely out of sight.
Ethereum (ETH) can’t get over dips.
Ethereum's (ETH) price has fallen below the USD 3,100 threshold. The second-largest virtual currency in the world, seeing its value plummet, isn't the best way to start the week for cryptocurrency traders and enthusiasts alike. But, regrettably, this is the situation as it now stands today.
The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped below the USD 3,100 mark in the last few days, recording a loss of about 12 percent.
The Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain network has a market capitalization of more than USD 370 billion during the first quarter of 2022. Ethereum's (ETH) performance has been fluctuating at a rising and falling rate, which isn't ideal. Many other cryptos have shown massive instability since the beginning of the year.
This might be an excellent year for Ethereum (ETH), as the network intends to prioritise scalability self-sufficiency, and interoperability to fill the gap among themselves and more environmentally welcoming blockchains such as Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polkadot (DOT).
Conclusion
The market has been grossly unpredictable in the past few months. Still, from the ashes and bubbles of uncertainty, Seesaw protocol (SSW) has shown strength, and there’s so much to look forward to for this cryptocurrency. So, jumping on this project could be an excellent opportunity, to get the most out of the market in gains and profits.
