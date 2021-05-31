"Self Learnt In Small Towns To Built An Empire", Decoding The Life Lessons Of Young And successful Digital Marketer Anand Srivastava

In a country like India, where more population resides in villages and small towns than the urban population, getting through to take up unconventional vocations becomes increasingly tough since the resources are inadequately distributed, some areas have abundance of everything, and some fall short on every edge.
The 20th century saw the breakout of the internet as the most terrific revolution, when the web started making inroads into each household, people were sceptical of its use and would have never imagined, that in such a short span, it would literally bring the entire world to our palms, and it did.
In such times, when the required knowledge to understand how internet technologies work and generate revenue was sparce, there were some who started exploring the various possibilities that lay dormant on the web to be discovered.
Out of many, were the various tools required for digital marketing, offline marketing had always been there as a profitable career, but digital marketing was different and more scalable.
Anand Srivastava, the self made digital marketer from Uttar Pradesh, had an interest in information technology since childhood, owing to this interest, he competed his Masters in Business Administration (IT), although the course helped him understand the basics of how computers worked and their functions in theory, he was interesting in capping the larger services that could be delivered on the web. He is very dedicated to his work in the year 2020 where whole world facing economical crisis he registered his own digital marketing in USA, Anand Srivastava LLC.
Anand Srivastava LLC, is the another word for having successfully completed their journey on the social platforms, he recall that had there not been the internet, they would have never dared to dream the way he did, today, their entire journey revolves around the internet.
From leading a life of uncertainty to becoming the favourites of various clients who ever wanted to seek digital marketing services, especially in lead generation and social media development, he not only an inspiration to several youth in their native cities but these men are paragons of the power of deep resolve and hardwork, which bores fruit in the longer run.
Anand Srivastava believe that it was the backlash they faced in the initial years of starting his experiments on the internet, that made them stronger. The digital marketer founder reminisce times when they began to work online full time, people from friends and family would often question their approache and would shun them off as 'fools who were whiling away their time online', but today when he have acquired benchmarks of success and glory, he want to educate people who are interested in understanding the vast Internet space and have various plans in similar direction to empower the disenchanted youth.
Following their footsteps and having faith in his journeys, several students are today turning towards using the internet as a means of building potential for others and themselves from an earlier stage, Anand Srivastava prophesize importance of never giving up and founded Anand Srivastava LLC, even when you have no hope, he register that, "Even if you think you will not succeed, continue your path with dedication, if it is really your passion and you are putting your 200% into it each day, it will compound and come back to you, remember at the end of the day, you learn, you don't fail", these wise words are not only true for starting a career in digital technologies but if you are starting out at anything that you have a will to do, but not the way, take small steps each day and you will soon reach the top.