Self Made Millionaire's Climb To Success : Shera Jat

Shera Jat was born in Nawalgrah, Rajasthan on 8th February, 1995.He is a man of many interests, not only is he a successful business man at only 25, but also a cricket analyst. His love for watching cricket and his role model Virendra Sehwag, is what prompted him to be a cricket analyst in his free time.
Also, like I said, being a man of many interests, he does not like to keep himself tied up with just one thing.
Ever since his Rajasthan University days, he's been a film buff. And his favorite stars includes the very notable Salman Khan.
He says, the success of both his favorite stars in their respective fields is a constant source of inspiration to him.
Having been brought up in Dubai, which as we all know is a hub of many successful businesses, Mr. Jat caught the "business bug" very early on. The reason for the immense success of his business, and the reason why he has managed to become a self made millionaire, as he calls himself, this early on in life are his immense passion for work and his smart decision making skills.
When asked, he said his go-to strategy for a booming business is his ability to step back and patiently wait out the bad times, unlike many others who make hasty and bad decisions during stressful times. His mentor, the person who taught him all about the inner workings of business is his father.
And Mr.Jat must have taken all his teachings to heart, for he is now one of the youngest people to own and single-handedly run such a successful business. However, he does not intend to stop here, he aspires to work even harder, push himself even more to leave a mark upon this world.
He says his work drive is what urges him to constantly do better in his life, and his struggles- that he has worked extremely hard to overcome- have made him what he is today - strong, hard working, passionate, and a man who believes in himself and his staff.
Shera Jat is also a staunch believer of Hindutva and his message to all of us, who look up to him is that we should always be true to ourselves.
He believes nothing is as powerful a motivator as music, and the right music could really boost your mood up for a few extra hours of hustle.
Apart from all of this, he enjoys travelling as a hobby. It breaks the monotony of work, and for someone as immersed in his work as Mr Jat is, it gives a much needed break.