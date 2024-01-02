Senior IAS Officer Vijoy Kumar Singh Assumes Charge as Special Chief Secretary, Emphasizes Clean and Transparent Administration

SENIOR IAS OFFICER VIJOY KUMAR SINGH ASSUMES CHARGE OF SPECIAL CHIEF SECRETARY TO CM

ASSERTS THAT HE WILL ACCORD TOP PRIORITY TO PROVIDE CLEAN, EFFECTIVE, TRANSPARENT AND RESPONSIVE ADMINISTRATION TO PEOPLE

Chandigarh, January 1-

Senior IAS officer Mr Vijoy Kumar Singh on Monday assumed the charge of Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister in the presence of senior officers of the state government.

Chairing a meeting after taking the charge of office, the Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister said that percolation of pro-people and development oriented policies of the state government led by the Chief Minister Mr Bhagwant Singh Mann will be his top priority. He said that along with it major thrust will be laid on providing clean, efficient, effective, responsive and transparent administration to the people. Mr Vijoy Kumar Singh said that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause adding he asked the officers to make sure that the people are benefitted by the schemes of the state government.

The Special Chief Secretary also said that as per the commitment of the state government thrust will also be laid on key sectors like education, health, employment, industrial development and others. He also underlined the need for ensuring that people get the benefits of the citizen centric services in a stipulated and time bound manner. Mr Vijoy Kumar Singh further said that a perfect coordination between civil, police and other departments will be ensured so that fillip can be given to the border state.

The Special Chief Secretary to CM urged the officers who came to greet him to discharge their duty diligently and meticulously to ensure that people are benefitted from it.

Notably, the Special Chief Secretary, a senior officer of the Indian Administrative service, had served the state and Union government in various capacities. A 1990 batch IAS officer has worked as Joint Secretary in Department of Personnel and Training, Special Secretary in Ministry of Textiles and Secretary in Department of Ex Servicemen Welfare in Ministry of Defence in Government of India. He is known for his proactive and responsive approach towards public service.