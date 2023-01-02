SENSES: INDIA’S BEST INTERACTIVE PANEL

An innovation that educates for a better future
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: The times have changed, and technology has evolved every facet of our modern life. From smartphones to Big Data, the cloud to machine learning - the world around us is getting faster, smarter, infinitely accessible and extremely interactive. Even education has not been at a standstill. Classrooms, as we have known them for hundreds of years, have evolved with the help of interactive panels. A simple replacement for our blackboards/whiteboards, these interactive panels open up a whole new world to the students learning in a classroom setting. Sitting in the heart of this pedagogical revolution is an Indian brand that is exclusively designing, updating and manufacturing these interactive panels: its name is Senses.
What makes Senses the best interactive panel that this country has to offer? The answer to that question can be summed up perfectly in 3 broad strokes:
#1 - SENSES IS THE ONLY INTERACTIVE PANEL BRAND THAT IS LEARNING FROM EXISTING EDUCATORS
No matter which brand creates these interactive panels, the ones who will end up using them in classrooms are teachers who interact with children on a daily basis. Any invention can only fulfil its true potential when it addresses the pain points of those who use the product. It's the same reason Apple learns from its customers, and Royal Enfield learns from its riders. With the teacher's help, Senses constantly strives to create better, smarter interactive panels. Senses have a dedicated community of teachers and educators who work with their design team to make better interactive panels.
#2 - MORE THAN 40,000 SENSES PANELS ARE BEING USED IN 8000 SCHOOLS ACROSS INDIA
Senses are the highest-selling interactive panel in the country. This is not because Senses products are easily available or inexpensive compared to the other brands. Quite the contrary. This is because the customer care of Senses is unparalleled in the world of interactive panels. Any and every issue is reported immediately and fixed promptly. The Senses customer care team constantly works with educators to deliver an outstanding student learning experience.
#3 - SENSES IS THE ONLY BRAND THAT EXCLUSIVELY MAKES INTERACTIVE PANELS FOR CLASSROOMS
Many brands out there manufacture interactive LED panels, e.g. Maxhub, Viewsonic, BenQ, and LG. But none of them is only creative interactive panels dedicated to classroom learning. Senses are solely focused on pushing classroom education to the next century. This is why it captures a 70% market share in educative interactive panels and is rated India's Best Intelligent Interactive Panel for Education.
#4 - SENSES IS THE ONLY BRAND THAT TRAINS EDUCATORS TO USE THE INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS
When an innovation like the LED interactive screen is being used to push the known boundaries of education and change pedagogical approaches in schools from the ground up, it is simply not enough to sell these interactive panels to schools. The entire staff have to be trained in using the panels as well. This is why Senses ensures that the educators are trained and even provides training certifications for the schools whose teachers they train.
With the help of web3 and the cloud, Senses will evolve education for the entire world one day. And the innovation begins right here in India.