Serial Entrepreneur Nate the Great Peterman Explains the Importance of Staying Motivated to Excel

Accomplished serial entrepreneur Nate Peterman, also known as Nate the Great to many, has managed to do many incredible things in his lifetime. Between running a successful branding agency, managing an Australian pop star named India Dupriez, and even writing and releasing a book where he's sharing tips on achieving success, he's managed to stay motivated through it all. Now, he's hoping to teach others the importance of getting into that motivated mindset to accomplish big goals in life.
Don't Let the Challenges Keep You Down
One of the most important things all future entrepreneurs need to know is that they're going to face challenges at some point or another. However, it's how they choose to handle those challenges that will set them apart from their competition. Nate Peterman is no stranger to challenges. When starting Symba Marketing with Daniel Kiani, the two dealt with some difficulties involving softwares and were beginning to feel concerned about the future of their business. Instead of letting the challenge get the best of them, they brainstormed, transitioned their agency, and turned it into a successful branding and creative agency.
"You can't let obstacles keep you from going for what you want in life. Daniel and I knew that we wanted this business to work out, so we did everything in our power to make that happen, even if it meant working long hours and problem-solving as much as possible," shared Nate Peterman. The hard work and long hours paid off because Symba Marketing brought in six figures its first year and has worked with 300+ clients throughout 13 countries. "The success of Symba Marketing goes to show you that if you're motivated enough for what you want, you can make it happen, even if you face some challenges in the process."
Change Your Mindset to Change Your Life
A motivated mindset can get you much further in life and help you change your life for the better. Nate was always a relatively optimistic person. When people doubted him, he pushed harder to prove them wrong. He was so motivated as a child and teenager that he would even post motivational videos to YouTube for inspiration purposes. He never lost that motivated mindset despite working different jobs and taking on unique roles. If anything, he became even more motivated to have success.
"If you can stay motivated, you can see results. Daniel and I worked hard and put our clients' needs first. The clients helped keep us motivated because they appreciated our hard work and started spreading the word, which allowed our business to grow," said Peterman.
With millions of people across the country and around the world thinking about starting businesses of their own, such valuable advice can make a difference. For those thinking about giving up because they're not seeing ideal results yet, Nate encourages them to give it some time. Those who remain motivated and focus much more on pleasing the clients and getting word-of-mouth referrals instead of putting so much money and time into paid advertising tend to see desirable results at a steady pace.