St . Mother Theresa Univercity " Man of People 2019 " For Dugitel education excellence and Sustainabilip Development Accredited word sign JBR HARVARD U S A .Affiliated to Cambridge School of distance education UK Standard Accredilation Council one of the recommendation of faculty and by virtu of the Autharity Vasted on Shafeeq Rahman propritor The Star Life Hyderabad.
Today I am going to write about a well-known personality who is making his name count in various fields like fashion, Lifestyle and many more. I am talking about Mr shafeeq Rahman
Mr Shafeeq Rahman is a propwriter star life hydrabad,editor-in-chief City Hi-Life Magazine .The Star Life, Hyderabad. Mohd Safeequr Rahman born and brought up in Hyderabad. He is a Commerce Graduate from Osmania University & completed M.B.A.
Shafeeq is a renowned personality in the fields of Fashion, LifeStyle and Entertainment and Publication. He has Attended 100 + Fashion Beauty Pageants as a Judge Panel and Chief Guest.
Star Life Hyderabad is one of the notable entertainment companies. They often Organize Beauty pageant contest, fashion Photo Shoot with well-known celebrities.
Mr Shafeeq Rahman with an aim and objective to promote the new talent in the field of fashion and to provide the right platform and the opportunity to the youth to achieve their dreams and inculcate the habit of dreaming big Star Life Hyderabad has introduced many top-class models and Fashion Designs.
He has done so many Beauty Pageant, Mr & Miss Super Model Hunt India 2014-19 every year, Mr. & Miss Telangana 2014-19 every year, Mr. & Miss. Top Model India 2014-19 every year, South India Fashion Designer Hunt 2014-19 every year, City Hi-Life Fashion week 2014-19 every year, Star-Life Fashion week 2019, India Design Week 2019, Lucknow Fashion Week 2019.
Shafeeq Rahman's next Plan is to do Lakme Fashion Week and Fbb Mr India. He has worked with so many Celebrities, Actors, MTV Roadies Mr Ranvijay Singh, amit sobti,Prince Nirula, Priyank Sharma, Shagun Pandy, Fitness Icon Shail Khan, Mr World Rohit Khandelwal, Peter England, Mr India, Mahima Chowdary, Sonali Sehgal, Evian Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Harsh Vardhan.
shafeeq Rahman has been honoured by many awards like Asain Arab Chambers of Commerce 2017-19, Fashion and Beauty Expo Award 2016-19, Global Business Leadership Forum 2017-19, Passion Vista Glamour Style Award 2019.
Starlife hydrabad is a very famous in the all over india Fashion & page 3 celebrity photoshoot Lifestyle Filed done more than 100 events in all over india , City Hi-life