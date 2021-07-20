Shakti Pratap Singh Rathore Helping People Of Ajmer Through Mahatma Gandhi Jeevan Darshan Samiti for fighting Against Covid-19

Shakti Pratap Singh Rathore is a social activist and youth leader of Ajmer who is currently serving as the Co-Coordinator of Mahatma Gandhi Jeevan Darshan Samiti, a government non-profit organisation. He was born on the 10th of November 1979 is a fine example of a hardworking leader who always works for the betterment of society. Born in the city of Ajmer, he has always had a keen interest in social service from a young age. He completed his schooling from St. Anselm's Senior Secondary School, Ajmer and graduation from Government College of Ajmer and higher studies (PhD) from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer. He is the proprietor of a Logistics Company, alongside being the proprietor of a famous Stud Farm- ‘Piproli Stud’.
He helped thousands of citizens during the first and the second wave of corona outbreak. He took into consideration the struggles of the common people during the Coronavirus pandemic, he contributed to sending migrant labourers back to their houses with the help of Government of Rajasthan and Mahatma Gandhi Jeevan Darshan Samiti. He even distributed Hand Sanitisers, Masks and food packets to thousands of needy people during the lockdown period.
After the first wave, along with the organisation he organised felicitation ceremony for the front line warriors and felicitated the Nagar Nigam Employees (Safai Karmchari’s), Nurses, Doctors and the local administration.
