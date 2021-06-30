Shalendra Sharma : captivate audiences by bringing in innovative technologies in the print and media industry

Shalendra Sharma is the managing director of News1 India. His unified directorship in the news industry is the cornerstone for the success of this channel. Today, News1 India has a good audience base and holds in the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The channel continues to captivate audiences and is gaining strength day by day.
Career
Shalendra Sharma has been graduated in business administration. Before he transitioned to news and media, he was engaged in the field of real estate as an entrepreneur and grown businesses in many folds. It was after University that he finally took entrepreneurship in real-estate and rose to become a successful entrepreneur, thereby achieving the long-cherished goal. During these years he has managed diverse businesses in the real estate industry.
His life has various ups and downs, that didn’t deter him from pursuing his dreams. At the young age of 25 years, he started this career and gained recognition. His skills and innovative work with his phenomenal success have culminated in him being the managing director of this booming channel.
He is best known for helping people too. He believes it is an act of kindness that makes you happier and healthier. That’s the biggest humanity. Thereby, he always wants to maximize the development of human potential and the fulfillment of human needs. His focus is to make the best use of human potential through proper study, training and practice. Shailendra Sharma always keeps himself socially active and helps the needed person. In this hard time of coronavirus pandemic, he is helping the entire needed person in medical emergencies like heart transplant and Covid-19 affected person. He is involved in many ways, including financial support, checking in on people who are feeling helpless and might need immediate support. Because of such a selfless and cordial nature, he is always liked by the person around him.
Armed with a clear vision, he is part of the news channel that can change the face of the media industry. Shailendra Sharma continues to captivate audiences by bringing in innovative technologies in the print and media industry. He bolstered continuous improvements and propelled rapid growth by course-plotting the channel through multiple challenges. An experienced entrepreneur and a good person at heart, he brings rich experience in running a wide range of media industry.
Moreover, he is the natural choice to help people in the need too.