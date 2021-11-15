Shane Pace- One of the Trending Fitness Trainer

November 15: Due to the covid pandemic, online fitness training programs have been dominating the market in the past year, and the trend is expected to continue going forward too. Many online trainers and coaches had spruced up during the past year, and several have made a distinct mark for themselves owing to their targeted training programs, which benefitted hordes of fitness enthusiasts. One name that has become a synonym for online fitness training is Shane Pace. He has taken the fitness industry by a storm, given his training methods which have found a huge follower base in no time.
Shane Pace from Melbourne, Australia, is the main character of Be Elit3 online training programme. From the age of 12, AFL football was his passion. In the beginning, he started just to have a bit of fun. As the weeks went on, he realised he was actually good at this sport. After 12 months, with the training, he was the best player in his team, and he won the league best and fairest medal as the league’s best player.
The year after, he was selected in the top 25 players in the state to represent Victoria in the Australian championships; this is where football got really serious for him. He eventually would train before and after school, eat and hydrate himself like a fully-fledged athlete. He went on to win another 2 league’s best and fairest medals after that as the best player in the highest division.
With the passing years, his football didn’t progress into the big league, and it turned out to be very disappointing to him. Then he finished high school and became an electrician. Thereafter, he completed a 4-year apprenticeship. Being an electrician didn’t stimulate his mind; he felt like he had more in him, and he wasn’t living his passion.
In 2009, he studied personal training and completed numerous courses to further enhance his knowledge about how to become the best personal trainer he could be. He became a personal trainer in 2009 and got extremely busy after just 12 months, becoming the busiest personal trainer in his gym, which was back was named as Fenix fitness clubs, and now it is known as Goodlife. In 2013, he opened his own high-performance gym; it had the largest altitude room in the Southern Hemisphere. Adding to his exceptional journey in the fitness industry, Shane, along with three other partners, is the owner of the fastest-growing group fitness company, Body Fit Training 'BFT' in Caroline Springs. He is also a sponsored athlete for Rule1 Proteins. In 2015, he parted ways with my business partners and ventured out on his own to create Be Elit3 PTY LTD. The gym is now known as the Be Elit3 online training platform.
Shane now works with elite athletes, celebrities and everyday people, helping them change their physical appearance and improving athlete’s athletic performance. He also has over 1.4 million followers on his Instagram and is one of the fastest-growing fitness accounts in Australia. To connect with Shane Pace, follow him on:
