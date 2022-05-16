Shifting Soon? Here’s What You Must Know Before Selecting a Moving Company

May 16: For most, home shifting is not a once-in-a-lifetime event. Especially if one has a transferable job, the highs and lows of moving become a part of life. With every other news channel reporting cases of relocation scams and frauds, the onus of finding and hiring the best packers and movers company rests on the shoulders of individuals who are shifting.
In this exclusive interview, we speak to Mr. Abhay Shah, Director at Leo Packers and Mover, a pioneer in organized moving and storage services, to gain insights into his journey and get expert tips to select a reliable mover.
What prompted you to quit your successful corporate career and join your family’s business?
Well, as someone born into a business family, it was always ingrained in my head that someday I would join Leo. After my Masters in Germany, I felt it was prudent to explore the corporate world so that I could bring with me a new perspective to our family business. So, joining Leo was only a natural transition for me.
I have seen this business grow with me, I have learnt the ins and outs of the industry from my father and grandfather. In an industry that is otherwise staid, I am happy that Leo is able to bring a more human touch.
What makes Leo different from other movers in the industry?
Relocation is a commoditized service. There is not much to differentiate in terms of the offering, however, the service varies drastically from company to company.
We believe that we are the "Custodians of client assets outside their homes" - That perspective says a lot about how we treat our clients’ assets and what our clients mean to us.
Our true point of differentiation is our client-first organization culture. You can't cheat customer service; it requires efficiency, consistency and constant monitoring. We take care of our people, and they in turn take care of our customers. You can see that in the many client reviews on our website and social media vouching for Leo’s service.
What have the last two years been like? Amidst the pandemic?
During the pandemic, while many industries collapsed, the moving and storage industry experienced an exodus of people wanting to move and store their belongings. Fortunately, we have always been a forward-looking organisation. We have deployed software from lead handling to logistics to reporting and have completely streamlined our backend processes and communications. Hence, despite the large influx of jobs during the pandemic, our teams efficiently handled the entire customer journey.
In a marketplace that is so crowded, how does one identify genuine companies?
In this business, one hears many horror stories day in and day out. For all people who are in the process of shortlisting a professional moving company, I would suggest following what I call the REACH guideline:
Research - Carefully research and understand whether they are a trucking company or a full-service, end-to-end packing and storage company. Review the company website, and social media handles, and check their customer reviews
Experience - Know how many years of experience they have in the industry and whether they have skilled manpower, use good quality packing material and have the right infrastructure.
Authenticity - Beware of companies that impersonate top brands. When you are looking for a specific brand, for example, the original Leo Packers and Movers: Ask for valid legal documents - the company Trademark, GST registration, shops and establishment certification, PAN card and most importantly check the website (www.leopackersandmovers.com - with no misspellings in the domain name and .com as the top-level domain) and the logo (Leo’s logo is that of a lion with briefcase and shoes.)
Charges - The packer must issue a written invoice setting out every detail about the services availed. Check for any hidden charges. Confirm the payment terms and evaluate the provision for insurance.
Honesty - Speak to the move manager of your shortlisted mover and assess whether they are flexible, hospitable and honest in their dealings.
Selection of a mover must never be done in haste as you are essentially trusting them with your life’s worth of goods.
How to file a complaint if one has gotten into trouble with a packer and mover?
This is always the tricky part and the fraud companies know about it. As per the law, you can file an FIR at your origin place police station. That means you might have to travel back to your origin city which may cause a huge upset in your plans. Additionally, consumer court can be approached (Complaints can be filed online).
In my advice, it is better to be safe than sorry. Registering a complaint and following up can be an extremely daunting and frustrating task. Make sure you engage a reliable/professional company and not get tricked by unrealistic offers and prices. Bottom line: do your research thoroughly.
Finally, for many, moving can be perceived as a necessary evil. What is your No. 1 tip for people who are moving?
Why should moving be termed Evil! For most, moving is largely for a change in job or better career prospects. When you are about to enter an exciting new phase of life, moving should also sync with that thought. Engage a professional company and get a happy start to this new phase of your life. We say moving is fun!