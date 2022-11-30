Sets eyes on 2023 to impact thousands of lives across the country & continue the tremendous track record of 2022
New Delhi, November 28: The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is founded with the aim to eradicate social issues like hunger, poverty, education, and many more which form the core of our society. Shikhar Dhawan and his team have taken up this noble initiative with the core idea of giving back to society for immense love and affection he has received from across the country. This enthusiastic non-profit organization aspires to sow the seeds of prosperity and happiness across the globe through collaborative efforts. Shikhar Dhawan Foundation has far-sighted vision to uplift the underprivileged & has set eyes on 2023 to impact thousands of lives across the country & continue the tremendous track record of 2022.
There are many social causes or issues that affect society and a country as a whole. India suffers from a host of social issues that highlight the different experiences of rural and urban sectors. The aim and ambition is to serve people, reduce inequalities and empower marginalized groups through effective facilitation of community-based services. The foundation works on campaigns to spread awareness regarding issues related to society & help the ones who need the most. Strategic measures are adopted for the upliftment of the communities and their welfare. Till now the foundation has reached out to thousands of people in different parts of the country & has supported them with whatever it takes to help.
Shikhar Dhwana Foundation with be actively working on projects related to health, quality education, hunger eradication, job creation, poverty, eradication of illiteracy, and other issues in year 2023. This will be extension of the work which has happened in year 2022. Some of the completed projects have been in association with organisations like- Cuddles Foundation, Doctors For You, Guru Nanak Dev Charitable Blood Centre, Helpage India, Nexus HealthTech Private Limited, LensBus, boAt Lifestyle, Feeding India by Zomato, Nokia, PVR, Airia mall, Datri & many more.
Mr. Amitesh Shah, Group CEO DA-ONE (An initiative of Shikhar Dhawan), stated that, “The foundation has a main purpose - to slowly eliminate the social issues and help the people in need. It is as simple as that, and we will execute the thoughts behind the foundation effectively. We hope that we take this initiative as a challenge & fulfill the overall objective of bringing in the change and also make it into a big change.
Dr. Kanika Dewan, DIRECTOR -Impact and Strategy at the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, stated- “I believe that this initiative will bring a change in the society and will improve the standard of living of the marginalized sections of the society. One of our main objectives is to make a change that doesn’t fade out and sustains. In a short span of 6+ months, we have already marked tremendous achievements & look forward to working with multiple NGOs simultaneously across India. We’re working alongside multiple Corporates & Government sector companies, from all over India for various social causes.”
Shikhar Dhawan Foundation believes that all and every individual can affect social change and talking about social issues is the start of the process. Discussing and spreading awareness about social issues help create a better understanding of the problems regarding the root cause and nature of these issues. The SDF is established with an aim to bring change and help prevent social issues and would be devoted to the common good.
