Believing that it takes a lot to squash the legacy customer base that international brands have, Mr Shivaditya Barjatya still believes that local brands have been crushing the competition beautifully as they have all it takes to do it. He asserts that the local brands have a lot to offer than what it takes to polish a brand name with fancy marketing tactics.
Shivaditya Barjatya sees the international brands coming in with advertisements showing off the dream lifestyle that one can have, sweeping away faith that one can put-in in a brand. Supporting the domestic brands, in the same way, should lead us fruitful results as he believes that they have a lot to offer too, and we are on the way to becoming self-sufficient.
The challenge to every competition is what strives to give a fight; that is what brings domestic brands to respect that they've taken this fight head-on, and he sees the domestic brands growing, and he sees them growing tremendously.
With outstanding growth that we saw about local Indian brands, Shivaditya Barjatya sees it deemed fit that consumers of the Indian market should lean towards local brands more than what we've seen over the past years. He claims that providers from industries ranging from Cosmetic to Hospitality have made offerings way superior to what we have from international brands.
Framing examples like, we have Nykaa with products diversified range than any other brand in Cosmetic Industry. Confronting that Accor and Marriott have been the first choice to our local consumers, Shivaditya Barjatya has seen Sujan Luxury and Tata to be standout experiences we can get from local brands. He claims that we should respect what we have to offer to the industries from our homeland itself. It should be that providers behind Indian local brands come with a mindset to put forward products and services suited best for Indian consumers just because they have a defined mindset about it.
We believe that the International brand is itself a local brand that has taken Global. Still, we have a silver lining that local Indian brands have been functioning on fulfilling Indians' needs. They have been designed in that way only; that's how Shivaditya Barjatya sees the Indian local brands have offerings aligned to fit perfectly to meet the demands of Indian consumers and urges the consumers to go ahead and put faith in local Indian brands over International brands.
Looking over the shoulders of Indian consumers, where they get fascinated by the limelight of international brands and the lifestyle they carry from their origins, he asks the Indian consumers to go for Indian brands as they have the products and services designed solely for the lifestyle they've been a part of. It is no doubt that offerings from Indian brands are the right fit to the demands Indian consumer has. That is, Indian brands have been succeeding in overcoming the challenges they have in gaining the trust of the Indian customer base that they want. The dream to make it big will be possible in the coming time, and the local Indian brands will emerge more beautifully.
Shivaditya Barjatya has meant to highlight the mindset Indian consumers have when they see an international brand. They come in with marketing as quirky as one can leave behind the actual fulfilment of their needs Indian consumer base. The fascination in-tern leads them into making demands even when they weren't even there in the first place. Beating all of it, he believes that people's perception should change on picking Indian local brands over international brands any day.