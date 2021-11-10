Shivali Bhammer: Making headways towards empowerment and breaking constructs

November 10: Motivational speaker, writer, dancer, voiceover artist and singer of devotional hymns, Shivali Bhammer has managed to carve a niche for herself with her exceptional music as well as several other artistic ventures. It’s safe to say that there is hardly anything that this young woman hasn’t done.
She established herself as the youngest devotional singer to ever be signed by Sony Music BMG for bhajans (hymns) at the age of 22 after giving up a career in equity trading. Shivali released two albums, The Bhajan Project (Sony Music) and Urban Temple (Eros Music), both of which reached number 1 on the iTunes World Chart. At the age of 23, she was nominated for two Global Indian Music Awards. She is currently working on her third album with Sony Music, The Bhajan Project 2, and recently released an electric soft EDM version of the famous mantra, Sarva Mangal Mangalye.
She says, “Creative work is based on who someone is and what they have learnt. They then merge it with their imagination to create a fictitious world with elements of profound truth.” In her personal journey, Shivali has learnt that one can work very hard on something, and it still may not happen – whether it is a relationship, friendship or something professional. “But that work doesn’t go to waste. You are redirected to another door at the right time that will eventually open,” she says. “In life, we have to find the natural rhythm of our own journey. Instead of fighting against it, we need to work with it,” she adds.
Her eloquent talks are highly popular as they are inspirational with the ability to instil a sense of purpose in the audience. She delivered the keynote address in New York for the International Women’s Day Conference. She also led a talk on diverse topics like mindfulness, mantras and meditation for the Alchemist Kitchen, New York and was the workshop leader for the Spiritual Directors Conference in St Louis, where she conducted a session on the nature of Karma Yoga to a predominantly senior Christian audience, who enthusiastically took copious notes. She also performed at the prestigious De Dolen Theatre in Rotterdam, where she spoke for over an hour without a break on nine love stories in Mythology and led "Conversations with Shivali" for the Eros Now platform where she has interviewed Sister Shivani -Brahma Kumaris, Sadhvi Bhagwati, and most recently the India Love Project co-founders.
She believes that one must never doubt their inherent value and power. Shivali was the muse for the Saraswati plush toy released by Modi Toys in America this Diwali, “I can’t believe I am the voice of Saraswati Ji in a plush form that children will hold across the world. There are no limits to what we can achieve, neither for me nor for anyone else.” She also believes that the future for women seems promising.