Shivalik Group, Adani Realty and Adesh Realtor Form Joint Venture to Develop Residential Project in Shantigram Township, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 12: One of the leading real estate developers of Ahmedabad Shivalik Group and along with Adesh Realtor announced they have formed a joint venture with Adani Realty, the real estate development arm of diversified conglomerate Adani Group.
The joint development agreement intends to develop five towers in Shantigram, the integrated township of Adani Group in Ahmedabad. The partnership will build 256 flats and penthouses in one of the most promising locations of Ahmedabad.
Taral Shah, Managing Director, Shivalik Group, said, “Our new joint venture with Adani Realty. will develop 7 lakh sq ft of area. It will include five buildings. We have applied project for the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), and expect to begin full-fledged work on this ambitious project by January 2022.
Mr. Sunil Sharma, Adani Realty, said, “ We are happy to welcome Shivalik Group in Shantigram. As always, we leave no stone unturned in building dream homes within the township; we will offer the finest living experience in one of the most promising and rapidly-developing locations of Ahmedabad. The new journey of a joint venture with Shivalik Group will carve out a niche in the housing development of Ahmedabad.”
Strategically located on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, Shantigram will be the new face of the development of that vicinity. With excellent connectivity options to both the cities, and not to mention Ahmedabad airport and SP Ring Road, among other landmarks, Shantigram is definitely going to add value to the ongoing development of SG highway and other infrastructure projects.
“We see excellent potential in the overall project. What’s more, the area boasts corporate headquarters of big companies such as Zydus Cadila, Adani Group and several others that are situated nearby, “Mr.Shah added.
The joint venture will further attract massive responses from the prospective buyers, thereby making this endeavour successful in more than many ways. Known for quality commitment, innovations, credibility and trust, both companies have embarked on new journeys that will bring happiness, a feeling of safety and security while augmenting the quality of life.