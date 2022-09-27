Shivangi Gupta, Founder of Intelligent Education talk about overseas education

1. Journey of Intelligent Education so far?
It has been an exhilarating journey and our family has grown and how! We have worked with over 400 children now in the last 4 years, and that does mean 400 new learnings for us. With every kid, every application, me and my team and exposed to new challenges, hurdles, and achievements. I still remember the day I started just because I felt "I wish I had someone to guide me better". You know, that is the whole idea of intelligent education so that no kid feels that 3 years later I wish to help them. I have had such beautiful children work with me, from all parts of the country, that all I am is really grateful and motivated to help children go to the best schools across the globe and shape their careers they are proud of. I think our major milestone was when we realised the team needs to get bigger, we started with one person on the team: me. Now, we are about 20 people working day and night with kids on their profiles, so yes the journey is emotionally exhausting but personally very fulfilling.
2. Factors to be considered while hiring an immigration consultant
I think online presence should first, not be considered because I have seen it being a question by so many kids. I think first interactions matter a lot, you should really see if your counsellor is able to match your mindset. It is very important that your counsellor is able to pay attention to you, talk to you, and really hold your hand. There is no substitute for personal attention and that is one of the most important things. The second is trust from both sides. You really need to trust your counsellor and sometimes in tough situations that is what is going to keep you afloat. This relationship of trust is very important for successful and fruitful working together. Lastly, make sure they cater to colleges that you wish to go to. Do not just go by the name you have heard, go by the mentorship you are seeking and the time the counsellor will give you.
3. When should a student’s start planning to apply to universities abroad?
I think it is never too late but it is never too early. We have students who plan 4 years in advance and work towards it and some who think 6 months before the course start. It is all about how much work can be done in the time you give, how much evolving of the profile is possible whenever you start. That is the most important factor. So if you think you want to, start working towards it
4. How should a student decide on a country to study?
I feel more important than the country is the college you wish to go to. I personally believe in targeting colleges and being flexible with the country. A student should see what college is really a good fit for them in terms of curriculum, courses, faculty, jobs, cohort etc. However, if you are looking at settling options, visa policies should be premier in the list of considerations. After that, do focus on average salaries and living expenditures, job condition in the industry you are looking at, and lastly the companies that recruit.
5.What type of challenges should a students be ready to face?
Apart from a very different environment academically, a student should be prepared for a different culture. An international cohort with a cosmopolitan belief is different to adjust with and you should prepare for that. Also, be prepared to handle your finances and becoming financially calculative and smart. Lastly, policy and public rules are a few things you should take care of and read on, never be the one to hurt sentiments. Also, keep in mind your safety.
6. How to you help students in achieving them in top colleges abroad?
So I have a process. The highlights of that process are profile building and document creation. We work very closely with students to set targets, discover interests, abilities and goals to assess options and goals. We also help students to create a story around their application and work on their documents. Here is a link of the services in detail pls refer for this ans: https://cdn.flipsnack.com/widget/v2/flipsnackwidget.html?hash=cierii9zhm&t=1644056655&fullscreen=1
7. What is the total time required by students to apply and clear in top colleges?
Really depends. Every case is different and it depends on what stage the student is at in terms of standardised tests, their profile etc. and also how much time can they devote to the application. However, somewhere between a minimum of 2 weeks is good enough with full dedication.