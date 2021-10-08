Should I Buy New or Used Kitchen Appliances?

When buying kitchen appliances, you don’t want to go over your budget. Many people consider used kitchen appliances but worry about how long they’ll last. However, with the proper care, used machines can work just as well as new ones!
Buying New Kitchen Appliances
Toronto appliance repair experts recommend that you replace kitchen appliances that are more than ten years old. At that point, the device may not function as efficiently as it should. New appliances ensure you get that efficiency, and they may come with upgrade benefits. However, they’re often quite pricey!
Pros
● Brand new
● Guaranteed to last
● Your choice of features
Cons
● Very expensive
● It may come with too many costly features when you want a basic, cost-efficient item
Buying Used Kitchen Appliances
Due to the cost of new kitchen appliances, many people turn to used items. You’ll want to make sure that you don’t buy anything older than 10 to 12 years old.
Professional appliance repair services often fix up older units and resell them. You can also ask them to look at the appliances you buy to ensure they work properly. All of this is still likely to cost less than the newest kitchen appliances!
Pros
● Much better prices
● You might negotiate the price
● You can find “good as new” options
● Fewer appliances in landfills
Cons
● Likely no warranty
● May need some repairs
Are Used Appliances Safe to Buy?
Of course! Used appliances need inspections and repairs before professionals can sell them. If you have concerns, you can always check with your local appliance repair company to seek a professional opinion. They might also have a used appliance inventory for you to browse through.
Many older models of kitchen appliances are durable, long-lasting, and get the job done. These appliances might not have all the bells and whistles of new appliances (like connecting to WiFi). Still, you don’t need those features on all your kitchen devices.
Overall, it’s safe to buy used appliances! Quality companies only sell good machines and adequately test them before they reach the sales floor. An appliance repair company can offer fridge repair or stove repair to help you get the most life out of a used product.
Final Thoughts
To summarize, you’ll want to buy used kitchen appliances when you can! Both options come with plenty of benefits, although used items tend to have a much more reasonable price tag. That way, you can safely stick to your budget.