Should I choose the steel or fiberglass doors?

November 10: If you are in the market for a new door, then you’ve got some choices to make. Most of us want a little added security, and so it generally boils down to steel doors vs. fiberglass doors. So, which should you choose?
When it comes to front doors, you definitely want the best, so let’s take a look at how these two-door types compare!
Looks
When it comes to aesthetics, fiberglass doors do a little better than steel doors. Both can emulate the look of wood, but fiberglass offers a much wider selection of options and looks just a little bit better than steel doors.
Durability
When it comes to durability, steel is the definite winner. Mind you, fiberglass is also highly scratch-resistant and often comes with a 10-year warranty on the paint for the door, but when it comes to durability, then fiberglass is simply not as strong as steel.
Energy efficiency
Both fiberglass and steel doors are highly energy efficient, with fiberglass doors having a slight lead in this category. Fiberglass doors often incorporate features like a polyurethane core in order to maximize insulation so that you’ll stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
That said, you can get superior energy efficiency with steel doors, but it will depend on the options. For instance, a steel door with glazing is going to be efficient enough to be Energy Star compliant. Ultimately, it’s all about what you choose for your front door.
Maintenance
Fiberglass doors are the easiest to maintain, hands-down. All that you need to do is give them the occasional cleaning with soap and water, and you should be good. If you need to get them refinished, however, you will need to utilize a professional to ensure that the job gets done right.
With steel doors, maintenance is low, but you will occasionally need it. Dents can be pulled out with auto repair kits, and if you need to repaint it, then care needs to be taken to use proper primer and paints, or there is a possibility of rust.
Security
Steel doors are the clear winner when it comes to security as well. While fiberglass doors are more durable than wood, they are not stronger than steel. If you want the most secure option, then the steel doors are going to be the best way to go.
Cost-effectiveness
Depending on what options you choose, these are both actually fairly close in price. Both fiberglass and steel doors may be purchased at prices which are comparable to their wooden counterparts, it’s all going to depend on the kind of door that you order and its options (i.e. glass, foam-filled, etc.).
In conclusion: It really depends on what you want
The next time that you are searching for a new door and find yourself Googling ‘Entry doors for sale’, then we recommend giving both fiberglass and steel options a nice, close look. While fiberglass has an edge in aesthetics and insulation, steel doors are the more security conscious option and tend to be more durable.
Just take advantage of the tips that we’ve provided today, and you should be able to get the right door for you, and you’ll be enjoying it for many years to come!