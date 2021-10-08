When winter is coming, we always get prepared. You make sure that you’ve got antifreeze in your car and a nice, warm coat. If you’ve got a fireplace, then you’ll stock up on wood. People always seem to forget their driveway, however, and this can be a costly mistake.
If you’re wondering, ‘should I get driveway sealing services before winter?” Then the answer is a resounding yes. Springtime is optimal for it and there are solid reasons why it’s not only a good idea, it’s an extremely practical one.
Take a look at these reasons and see if you agree… sealing your driveway is more important than most people think!
Driveways need protection most in the winter
Extreme heat and cold have an effect on most materials, and that includes your driveway. Extreme heat, for instance, makes materials expand, while a sudden cold front causes the opposite. Your asphalt contracts and this can cause cracking. Worse, water can get into those cracks after that, freezing and making the crack worse.
Whoops!
Asphalt sealing before the winter comes helps to protect your investment and to avoid costly asphalt repairs at the worst time of the year for them.
Preventative maintenance saves you a lot of money
Preventative maintenance is simply doing a small amount of work to maintain something. Like adding graphite to your locks every year to keep them lubricated, for instance. With an asphalt driveway, it is recommended that you get it resealed once a year to keep it looking it’s best and to keep cracking at bay.
Once cracks start forming, it’s all downhill from there if you don’t deal with it quickly, but with the simple addition of a driveway sealing every spring then your chances of premature cracking can be minimized to almost ‘none’.
You can get the full life out of your driveway
If you take care of your asphalt driveway, then it’s going to last for a very long time. How long? Try 20 or 30 years! This is one of the reasons that people simply love a good asphalt driveway. They are inexpensive to install, you can put them up quickly, and they last – if you take care of them.
By getting your asphalt driveway resealed every year, you can help to keep the elements from wearing it down. Your asphalt driveway really takes a beating. It’s got UV rays on it constantly, foot and vehicle traffic, liquids get spilled on it, and the fickle weather really makes it \earn it keep.
They are so durable that it’s easy to neglect them, so don’t fall into that trap. A yearly sealing and cleaning that driveway on occasion can get you 20 or 30 years of loyal service and that’s definitely going to be worth it!
Take care of your asphalt and it will take care of you
Should you get driveway sealing service before winter? Absolutely. Sealing that asphalt helps to protect it when the temperature plummets and can save you from costly winter repairs. It also helps you to get the most out of your investment, because sealing is the secret to a long-lasting driveway.
So, keep your driveway clean and get it resealed every spring and you’ll have one less thing to worry about. Your driveway is already tough, but with a little yearly care it can be 30-years-tough and isn’t that worth it?