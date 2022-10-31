Shreyash Shandiliya looks forward to unite this world on a spiritual level through his upcoming album “Shivoham Shivoham”

Musicians create music to elicit emotions in listeners or even to serve as a vehicle for expressing emotions. Music is a reflection of the social and inner psyche of a man. Music also helps us understand ourselves better, our feelings, and even our dreams. Music, which is crucial for development, healing, and any form of creative success, opens people's brains. It has a significant impact on our behaviour, feelings, and how people's moods change.
HS Musik Company, Shreyash Shandiliya’s venture plays a significant role in spiritual music
Since the beginning of time, music has been used to express spirituality and as a common form of worship. Religious and spiritual people love music and use it to practice their beliefs, making it a tool to express who they are and what they believe. Shreyash Shandiliya and his select team of dedicated artists at HS Musik Company sincerely value the connection between music and spirituality today.
Music is appealing to a basic, emotional need that all individuals share: the drive to connect with others and experience a sense of human oneness. In actuality, it could be said that music's main goal is to bring people together and that is exactly what HS Musik Company aspires to do.
Shreyash Shandiliya is a talented singer, composer, and lyricist who has significantly influenced many facets of the music industry. He has worked hard to unite people globally and further his spiritual beliefs. Shreyash is a firm believer in the power of music to convey spiritual love over the globe and has established the SoulFul Musik Academy and HS Musik Company to that end. The company’s mission is to bring authentic music to contribute significantly to the world of spiritual and emotional music. HS Musik Company holds the vision to introduce and launch aspiring musical talents who want to do something bigger than life and continues to strive to produce music that can reach the hearts of music lovers.
Shreyash's spiritual contributions
Shreyash Shandiliya, a wonderful music aficionado, tries to share true spiritual music through several of his upcoming ventures. His most recent musical endeavour, "Shivoham-Shivoham," which is an ongoing album, celebrates both the universe's existence and Lord Shiva's incomparable power.
Shreyash S., a music fanatic, spent long time self-training at a temple to create the perfect composition, learn proper diction of Sanskrit language and achieve in-depth substance of each mantra from ancient times. Shivoham-Shivoham is a beautiful album that is being performed with great soulfulness and has meaningful undertones. One of the most cherished musical works for those who think that love is heartfelt and that life is a wonderful journey. This project is a collection of mantras that purify the soul and direct everyone on a road to enlightenment. The Shivoham-Shivoham project includes many of the best musical works, out of which the two tracks, Namaskratha mantra and Shiv Tandav are already released. Shreyash has been working on learning Sanskrit and preparing Shiv Tandav for the last three years making it one of his most successful work. The album’s upcoming tracks include Karpur Gauram, Rudrashtakam, Panchakshara, Kaalbhairav Ashtakam, Shivasahastranam, Rudripath and many others. Out of these, Shivasahastranam and Rudripath are the most difficult mantras to learn and will be launched in the coming years.
Spiritual music is a vital part of daily life in almost every culture and social group. Due to this, well-known musicians like Shreyash Shandiliya and his team at HS Musik Company dedicate their lives to working relentlessly in this field to spread their spiritual beliefs and bring people together above the bounds of the physical and material world.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.