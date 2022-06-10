Shri Kalinga Keshari Rath, CMD, Evos conferred with ‘Kalinga Bhumi Putra Samman’ by International Human Rights Council, Odisha Chapter

India, 10th June 2022: On 25th May 2022 at a Grand celebratory event at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Shri Kalinga Keshari Rath, Chairman and Managing Director of one of the Leading Real Estate Company of Odisha, Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. was honoured with Kalinga Bhumi Putra Samman for his outstanding contribution towards to growth of the state through quality infrastructure and employment generation by the Odisha State Chapter of the International Human Rights Council.
Padma Shri Tulasi Munda, Odisha's legendary social activist, and other noted dignitaries from the International Human Rights Council presented the award to Mr. Rath.
Mr. Rath while thanking the IHRC for the recognition, stated “The right to have a well-developed quality home and timely delivery of flats and apartments is also a fundamental right of human beings. We at Evos are committed to delivering quality homes at the right price and right time and will continue to do so for years to come.”
Announcing Evos Buildcon's revised slogan, Shri Rath said, “Over the past 12 years, we have served more than 500 satisfied homeowners, and we have seen that in the market, when it comes to bigger projects, customers feel left out due to builders being unable to provide the attention they deserve. To prevent this from happening at Evos, we have developed the motto ‘More Time - More Care’. Each customer is treated like a member of our own family.”
Additionally, Mr. Rath urged his fellow business leaders and industrialists to extend a helping hand to organizations that work towards social development like the International Human Rights Council.
During the event, Mr. Pradeepta Nayak, the Deputy General Manager of Evos Buildcon, presented his company's Holiday Home Project at Puri Sea beach, "Sea Roses" as well as other upcoming projects.
In the Odisha Real Estate Industry, Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath is a well-known name. He started his journey of entrepreneurship shortly after completing his Graduation in Mechanical Engineering from Odisha Engineering College, setting the foundation stone for Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., in 2010. Besides being a successful Real Estate Entrepreneur and Youth Icon, Rath is also known as a Spiritual Leader and Motivational Speaker.
