Shrinivas Kulkarni Debuts As An Actor With Sawai Sarjachya Navana Changbhala

Being an actor is definitely not an easy task. It takes a lot of hard work, talent, dedication and most important of all passion. This passion makes you succeed no matter what the situation is. This same passion and dedication has given an amazing chance to the talented new producer and actor Shrinivas Kulkarni. After the huge success of his song ‘Mann He Wede’ as a producer he is soon debuting as an actor in upcoming film Sawai Sarjachya Navana Changbhala in a prominent role.
Being an actor and that too for a lead role many people have to go through a lot of struggle but Shrinivas feels blessed for this opportunity. In this film Shrinivas got a chance to work with legendary actor Sharad Ponkshe along with talented actor Rahul Solapurkar. A melodious song sung by veteran singer Suresh Wadkar is also picturised on Shrinivas in this film. The film is shot in Veer near Saaswad, Pune. The story is based on a real incident. Shrinivas has played the main character ‘Maalji’ and he has been praised a lot for his outstanding work in a very first film. The film is directed by Vishal Kudale. After this Shrinivas has worked in 2 more films ‘Vartamaan’ and ‘Hichyasathi Kay Pan’ in a row with amazing star cast like Subodh Bhave, Tejaswini Pandit, Avataar Gill, Kuldeep Pawar, Vijay Chavan, Bhargavi Chirmuley. In these films as well Shrinivas will be seen in important roles.
About all these efforts and these wonderful experiences Shrinivas says – “Working in films is a big dream for many people, I feel fortunate and blessed for getting an opportunity to work with such experienced and legendary actors in my very first films. It’s such an overwhelming experience to work with them. There’s so much to learn from them, it’s pure bliss. Late actors Vijay Chavan and Kuldeep Pawar have shown so much of love towards me and they were so joyful souls. They used to teach many things and on the sets they used to tell us their old memories. Even if they are not with us today but still this experience I gathered with them is very precious. Talking about Sawai Sarjachya Navana Changbhala I would seriously like to thank our producer, actor and director Vishal Kudale for having faith in me. I got this role on the basis of audition and giving an opportunity as a lead character to a fresh face that too only based on audition is surely a brave move and he gave me the confidence that I can do it. In future I would like to produce films as well. I am working towards my dream and as for its first step I have produced a song titled ‘Mann He Wede’ which is received with a lot of love by audience.”
We wish Shrinivas Kulkarni all the best for his future endeavors.