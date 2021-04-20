Shrinking tourism necessitates Goa to look for alternative economic sources

Vedanta, JSW and Adani Group-backed MPT Goa plays a crucial role in the import and export of coal and other minerals. Thus, strengthening ports infrastructure is important in uplifting the state’s economy.
Goa’s shrinking tourism sector suffered another jolt as the state recorded almost 400 new covid-19 cases in a day on April 6. According to a KPMG report, Goa's tourism industry suffered Rs 2000 Cr to Rs 7000 Cr loss during the nationwide lockdown last year. With fears of the pandemic wave resurfacing, the state that thrives on tourism needs other industries for its economic and social upkeep.
Since Goa is bordered by the Arabian Sea, strengthening ports infrastructure and sea connectivity can potentially help in uplifting the state's economy. The Adani Group's project in Goa – of loading and unloading coal that is imported through Mormugao Port Terminal, is one such promising example. Operated by the central government and backed by private companies like JSW, Vedanta and Adani Group, MPT Goa employs over 2,600 people and has more than 4000 pensioners.
While only one out of the ten berths at the terminal makes up for Adani Group’s Project, the rest are operated by JSW and Vedanta. Nevertheless, such projects that are run through private-public partnership enhance the scope of the growth of any infrastructure including ports. The success story of MPT signals strong opportunities for developing ports in and around Goa which has the potential of impacting the lives of the locals directly.
Secondly, Goa’s fishing industry is perhaps underleveraged. With almost 10 per cent of the population working directly or indirectly in the fish trade, the sector plays a crucial role in uplifting the state’s economy. In its bid to make the coastal state a fisheries hub, the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying recently announced an investment of over Rs 400 Cr. The plan includes the creation of about 30 fish landing jetties and fostering safe marine cultivation. However, like many other economic activities, the need to integrate sustainability is paramount to curb the environmental impact.
Other sectors that the state can tap into, include R&D and knowledge-based industries considering the high literacy rate of Goa that stands at almost 90 per cent and the fact that most of the population comprises of young workforce.