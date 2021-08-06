Shriram Pujari Shares Three Stages For Personality Development

Sharing three stages for personality development, Shriram Pujari ji says, “Personality development is very important, not just for outer progress but for inner peace as well.” Personality is not made only by well-dressed clothes and attractive faces, but there are many measures of personality.
According to Shriram Pujari, “The collective coordination and combination of the natural, psychological and behavioral elements of a person is the identity of the whole personality”. The whole personality is formed by thoughts, conduct, understanding of ideas, vision, cultured conduct, practical thinking, way of working and their attitude towards life, he adds.
Shriram Pujari believes that it can be difficult to change some aspects of the personality but it is possible to give the personality the desired direction. He shares three stages for personality development
Stage 1 - Be Realistic:
• Change is the reality of life. accept it
• Change the narrow perspective
• Adopt change in behavior instead of change in nature
• Give place to positive thinking instead of negative
• Keep control on unnecessary activities, habits and routines
• Be disciplined in Life
• Give place to humanity in life:
• Bring maturity in nature and be friendly
• Stay away from laziness
• Set your own priorities
• Identify and overcome your shortcomings
• Make yourself flexible in nature.
Stage 2: The Whole World Is One Stage
• The world is such a platform for a developing personality that it provides various opportunities
• Understand the need of the present
• Learn and adopt new technologies
• Update yourself with global activities
• Expand the dictionary and keep a complete hold on the language
• Keep yourself away from unnecessary things
• Be honest to yourself, family, society and duty.
Stage 3: Make your own assessment
• Every human being can make his personality a source of inspiration for others
• Do favors for others
• Face the Challenges
• Appreciate the achievements of others
• Bring Harmony
Shriram Pujari claims that, by following these three stages in life, you will not only develop a good personality but also lead your way to success and happiness. He further adds that the most important thing in life today is to stay happy, if you are happy you can keep others happy and if your personality is good, you can inspire others to become like you. Shriram Pujari Ji says, “Be the inspiration for other and share your knowledge because the more you share the more intelligent you become and the more your personality develops.”