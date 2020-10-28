Shubham S. Rajpoot – How the 21-Year-Old Digital Influencer Became an Inspiration for Youth from Small Town

The current space age hunts for various platforms to earn money. The generation today has always been dependent upon the internet. Where there are many who keep themselves away from staying online, there are few who make the best use of it and manage to earn online.
Shortly after the covid-19 pandemic, the time has called for working from home. All those who lost their jobs have now rushed towards digital platforms. Despite of satisfactory wages to a comfortable working atmosphere, the competition online is on next level as professionals from various fields turn towards internet.
One such successful influencer and digital marketer, Shubham S. Rajpoot,grabbed all the online earning opportunities.Coming from Patna,Bihar. Shubham is a not only a professional blogger but also a digital media promoter.
Shubham S. Rajpoot claims that internet is a vast field with immense opportunities and every other person turns towards it giving rise to huge competition. He says that one must stand out differently from others.
“Either you use your creativity or your extra skills which you learned by time to showcase you differently and better than others.
Also,make your connections with the people who are already in this field. Except for this, you have to be very conscious about your content to choose each and every format for your favor, touch as many as dimensions you can,” says Shubham.
Shubham S. Rajpoot has not only dedicated himself towards just one Platform but a number of them beginning from Social media promotions to promotions and handling of social media accounts of his celebrity & political clients.
When the whole digital market was hit due to the pandemic, Shubham managed to establish himself in this field.
The internet has a lot to give and only by using proper strategy, one can earn in lakhs!
Be it part time or full time, who would say no to an extra source of income
Only by dedicating 3 to 4 hours of our daily time, one can manage to earn a good sum of money from the internet and if used properly, online platforms can help individuals earn a huge amount too. Shubham S. Rajpoot is doing a remarkable job by training youngsters.