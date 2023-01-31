Shunty Dugria radically altered the music industry by delivering hit tracks one after another.

Most people adore hearing music, but with this particular aspect, Shunty became entranced by it; Shunty Dugria's affinity for music started early; As a school-going lad, music seized his heart and spurred him to commence songwriting as early as boyhood; With the soundtrack "Kamaal karke," which plagued him for two months of restlessness, Shunty embarked on his career; In an interview, Shunty confirmed that he perhaps be new to the scene, but the industry is never new to him.
Shunty was born in Punjab, where he was inclined to cultivate his musical talent in a comfortable environment at school, owing to his enthusiasm for music. His label wrote on his Instagram account that amid the gruelling examinations, singing battles and the Punjabi ballad Antakshri were what kept him grinning.
Shunty led to a proliferation of cover songs, but as time went on, the yearning to impart his passion for music to the world drove him to unleash his first song a few years ago, which commenced his road toward composing hit songs. Eventually walking with his music, he purged the cover tracks, and no one can presently hear them; In response to a question from a supporter about why his cover songs are no longer available, Shunty outlined in a live video on Instagram; He addressed the fan by promising each fan that his audience deserves better from him than the cover songs he uploaded to mark his presence in the industry in 2021.
In August 2020, he established Dugrias Records, his own music label; He persistently strives each day to produce quality content and steer his music label in the appropriate direction; Shuntty's original songs stand unleashed under his music label, and the third release altogether has amassed more than 250k streams; His most recent song has been gaining buzz in the record labels, broadening the underground musician's everyday exposure.
Shunty made a speech during his third release "Music has always been a big part of my life. I believe it is something that is very much in my blood. Subconsciously I suppose that music since childhood led me to search for my place within the music world. Music has the ability to transcend barriers and walls that we have built around our hearts. Walls often keep everyone locked out but also sustain us latched in. The right song, at the right time, can break down those walls one brick at a time and open the heart to the very thing that caused us to erect those walls in the first place. Music has the ability to distress, heal, motivate and encourage us when we are at our lowest. Music also has the ability to relay our stories when we are not able to verbalise how we really feel. This has been one of my biggest challenges as a musician. I hope I may serve the universe with the untamed music."
According to his supporters, his songs represent love, friendship, and relationships in the sense that music should; entice people to dance.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.