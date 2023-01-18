Shweta Avasthi, on her flight to being a proud Punekar, creates an inclusive global brand for the audience

January 18: Pune-based Social entrepreneur Shweta Avasthi is currently making headlines once again for joining hands with top business leaders from Europe. The proud Punekar has earlier been in the limelight for creating women-friendly hostels for working women in Pune. She focused on three key factors: women's safety, security, and hygiene, and provided all of these three at a single affordable rate. That was her business USP and got her thriving! She later also got popular for opening an eco-friendly resort in Mahabaleshwar. Thus, her unique take on mundane items quite often makes her the talk of the town.
Currently, it is reported that Shweta is engaged in building a platform that will unite celebrities with their fans and give the fans a surreal experience. According to her, people who love food, travel, sports, and fashion would be treated through the project she is indulged in. With a strong-headed and well-determined team, she is on a mission to create her global brand. She revealed that the motive behind this venture is to acknowledge the support and love the fans of any culture always bring about.
Her further partnership with Mr. Georgios ( Netherland National ) and Mr. Goran Sporis ( Renowned sports scientist from Croatia ) for the new venture is expected to take the business one step ahead. As there have been no official announcements made yet on what actually the project is, there are only speculations and theories about this entire project. She has, however, confirmed that global operations for the entire venture should be managed from Pune, and she also plans to roll out the project by the end of April from her Koregaon Park office.
