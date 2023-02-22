Shyaway.com Launches "Find Your Per-fit Match" Campaign

Shyaway.com, India's leading lingerie destination, has launched its latest campaign, "Find Your Per-fit Match," aimed at helping women find their perfect lingerie size. More than 80% of women wear the wrong size bra, which often leads to discomfort and poor posture. The lingerie brand has taken it upon themselves to help women find their perfect fit with the help of this innovative campaign.
Shyaway.com is helping women find their perfect lingerie size with the help of a one-of-a-kind measuring tape called the “Per-fit Band”. The band helps women measure their bust and hip size accurately so they can find lingerie that not only looks good but also makes them feel comfortable and confident all day long. Kicked off in Bangalore tech parks. Earlier, The Per-fit band was launched at Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, to spread awareness among students.
The brand aims to educate women about the importance of wearing the right lingerie size and the impact it can have on their overall health and wellbeing. With this mission in mind, Shyaway.com will be taking their campaign across India and hopes to change how Indian women view lingerie shopping forever!
About Shyaway.com
