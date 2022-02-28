Sibling Entrepreneurs pave the way for a New Dimension of Devotion

February 26: As the world adapts itself to the pandemic era and the lifestyle changes it brings in, Hindu devotion or the concept of virtual worship now sees a new dawn. These age-old institutions filled with culture, stories and faith of millions of devotees worldwide have not seen much innovation in the past few decades.
However, Templelinks, a mobile app and a disruptive startup for this sector, is changing things. Putting temples across India on a global platform, Templelinks brings in a concept of Hindu virtual worship with a platform where temples can now offer their services online such as Puja booking, virtual queue and donations. The app does not charge any listing charges from temples or processing charges from devotees for puja booking.
Templelinks is founded by entrepreneur siblings Sanuja Sajeevan and Sanjey Sajeevan. Sanuja is the Managing Director of the company who uses her expertise of 8 years in sales & marketing for building the brand, user base and temple listings. She is also the Executive Director for ESY India - one of the leading POS companies in the country, founded by her father - Dr VP Sajeevan, in 2012.
Sanjey, an engineering graduate in B.Tech Computer Science from VIT University, heads the technical infrastructure and app development team. The app was launched on a pilot run in Oct 2020 with 25 temples and 500 devotees and has now grown to an optimised, efficient version with more than 250 temples and devotee network across the globe with multiple in-app functions such as online puja booking, live darshan, devotional music, temple photography, donations, virtual queue and much more.
Though a product launched during the COVID era, Sanuja believes Templelinks is in the process of creating a lifestyle brand for decades to come.
Templelinks strives towards its vision of being the largest Virtual Worship Tech Conglomerate by 2025, with 10,000 temples and 100 million devotees.
To know more, download Templelinks from Play Store / App Store
http://bit.ly/templelinksapp
Website: https://templelinks.com/