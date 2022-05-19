Siblings Shrutik Mahajan And Shreya Mahajan Creating Buzz In Their Fields

Well-known siblings Shreya Mahajan and Shrutik Mahajan have proved their worth in their respective fields as architect and as an entrepreneur. We have often seen that a family is a true treasure and a never-ending chest of happiness, joy, support and love; and the best part in any family are the siblings. Their love, their bonding, their little fights, etc. Everything just adds up to the perfect recipe. This makes it even more interesting when the two siblings succeed together. Shreya Mahajan an excellent architect and Shrutik Mahajan an entrepreneur, are the perfect example of such siblings. Who has dreamt, worked hard and made their mark in their fields; in short, they succeeded together and has been recognized on big scale with important awards. Let’s have a little sneak peek to their success story.
This Shreya-Shrutik sibling duo is basically from Aurangabad and they have achieved their goals in a very young age with their hard work, determination and passion. Shrutik Mahajan is a founder of Blue Flare Events. His Events company is considered one of the best in whole Marathwada in mere 3 years of its inception. His company can provide service for any event from a small birthday party to a big fat wedding. He has also received an award titled Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar for ‘Most Promising Event Management Company in Aurangabad’ by Reseal Group. Shrutik didn’t stop with only his event company, as you can see life’s growth is in moving forward. He is also a Co-Founder of one of the most loved cafes of Aurangabad, RTS Cafe which started in 2021.
While Shrutik is acing in his career his elder sister Shreya is also proving her worth in architectural field. Started her own firm Shreya Mahajan Architects in 2019 Shreya has a perfect eye for design. She knows how to reflect her client’s personality through her concept, design and execution. Her special touch just makes each project magical. She always gives a spiritual touch to her projects. Her company is awarded amongst the 10 most influential Interior Designers of 2021 by Business Connect. Within the span of two years she has completed 20 successful projects all over Maharashtra like farmhouses, luxury homes, showrooms, renovations, spiritual center, hospitals, offices, etc. At present her 30 more projects are underway. Her company is also awarded with The Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar for ‘The Most Creative Commercial and Residential Interior Designer in Maharashtra’ by Reseal Group. Her designs are her unique way of expression. While Shreya is climbing ladders of success, Shrutik’s Blue Flare Events has also completed over 500 successful projects.
This sibling duo Shreya Mahajan and Shrutik Mahajan is proving that hard work and passion can always lead you to the success and never-ending growth. Like sister, like brother. Just like that they have been inspiring people and today’s youth with their amazing success.