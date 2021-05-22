Siddhayatan Tirth is a unique step for humanity

Jainism, being strongly rooted in India, has been embraced by a considerable number of people with non-Indian origin over the last decade. Along with such a surge in acceptability and popularity of the religion, focused primarily on non-violence and vegetarianism, we have also seen the number of Jain establishments rising. Among such establishments, Siddhayatan Tirth, situated in Texas, US, is possibly the most appealing one being the only Hindu-Jain pilgrimage site outside India. Its status as a pilgrimage site, ashram and retreat center has made it stand out from all other establishments which are mostly temples.
Established in 2008, by Jain Monk Acharya Shree Yogeesh, Siddhayatan Tirth is a pilgrimage site spanning over 250-acres in Windom, Texas, a small town northeast of Dallas. The concept of the pilgrimage site is based on the plan to implement miniature versions of various holy pilgrimage sites from India. Siddhayatan Tirth currently features Mt. Kailash, Lake Mansarovar, Lake Rakshastal, Ashtapad, Sammedshikhar, and Bahubali tirthas, with future plans to add Palitana, Girnarji, Gangotri, Kedarnath, etc. The meditation park, another popular name of the pilgrimage site, features a 73-inch statue of Adinath in sitting meditation, a 73-inch statue of Shiva in sitting meditation, and an 89-inch statue of Gommateshwar (Bahubali). Siddhayatan Tirth currently has the largest Jain statues in North America in the pilgrimage site. It is emphasized by the monks of Siddhayatan Tirth that the statues are not intended to not only be worshipped, but rather serve as a reminder that everyone can achieve higher qualities and higher states of consciousness through the examples and teachings of these extraordinary souls.
Complementing the Tirth, Siddhayatan Tirth features an astounding 11,000 square foot Tirthankara Mandir, including 24 pratimas (statues) from each of the major sects of Jainism, Swetambar and Digambar. At the forefront of the mandir, there are six statues with the largest being Tirthankara Parshvanath at 67 inches. For Hindu practitioners, the Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Ganesha statues are available in the smaller temples.
Siddhayatan Tirth is most known for the spiritual and personal development retreats and workshops it offers to directly help individuals through yoga, meditation, pranayama, fasting and to overcome addiction, stress and PTSD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grand inauguration has been postponed for safety; however, it continues to be open and operate as a retreat center with weekly classes.
Acharya Shree Yogeesh, who is the visionary behind Siddhayatan Tirth, has also established multiple spiritual and educational centers around the world in California, India, and Estonia. He became a Jain monk at the young age of 14 in 1970 and has been teaching from the Samanic and yogic traditions for over fifty years. He holds a Double Masters in Sanskrit and Philosophy, and also has a PhD in Philosophy. He is widely known as a spiritual teacher on YouTube with over 120,000 subscribers.
According to Acharya Shree, “Siddhayatan carries the teachings of the ancient Samanic tradition which have been lost. We strive to revive the teachings so that it can help today’s world.” When asked how the Tirtha can serve an individual’s spiritual goals he answered, “This Tirth is the place of liberated souls. It means a place where people can come to learn how to liberate themselves from anger, ego, negativities, pain and suffering, and ultimately achieve moksha, liberation.” He believes that even if the spiritual benefits are kept aside, from a utilitarian perspective, the healthy atmosphere of the pilgrimage site alone can provide benefit to one’s health, “Siddhayatan Tirth not only helps visitors go deep within themselves spiritually, but it also makes them healthy when they walk in a pollution-free, peaceful, and highly energized environment.”
Siddhayatan Tirth is guided by three monks, Acharya Shree Yogeesh, Sadhvi Siddhali Shree who is the first non-Indian and first North American to take Jain Sadhvi Diskha and currently serves as the Spiritual Director, and Sadhvi Anubhuti, the first Jain Sadhvi of Mexican descent who serves as the Director of Operations. The entire organization, site and programs are run by them.
In addition to the spiritually renowned works that Acharya Shree Yogeesh does, he also undertakes several humanitarian works. His philanthropic deeds include helping victims and survivors of human trafficking through his non-profit, Stopping Traffic, where he has served as an Executive Producer on several documentary films produced, Stopping Traffic (2017) and Surviving Sex Trafficking (2022).