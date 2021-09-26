Sikh Aid : the sikh relief organisation is restoring faith in humanity since 2020

Sikh Aid which is popularly known for its humanitarian relief charity and human saving efforts, is serving the common masses from 2020.
Sikh aid is a non-profit India based organization that provides relief to the people who are facing any kind of distress. Not only this, Sikh aid is also popularly known for providing relief assistance to the people that are stuck in war zones or any other tragic events like floods, famine and earthquakes. The organization was founded by Raunak singh.
The founder Raunak saw the footage of the Kosovan refugees on the news and was inspired by one Sikh ideology in particular that was “Naam jaapo , kirt karo , Vandh chakho ” meaning “Taking gods name , helping people and sharing food with needy"
recognizing the humanity in us all and reaching out to those in need, regardless of race, religion, borders. The charity group is not limited to the people of Sikhism but is serving the whole mankind irrespective of caste, creed, color and religion at no cost. In India, Sikh aid office is located at Cuttack, Odisha.
Sikhaid was registered on 2020 but they have been serving humanity since 2016.
When extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ hit Odisha in September 2019, it devastated 20,367 villages in nearly 14 coastal districts of Odisha. In addition to this, around 1.6 crore people were affected and nearly 1.88 lakh hectares of agricultural was damaged. At that severe circumstances,Sikh aid was quick to extend its humanitarian service to cyclone affected residents. The volunteers worked round the clock and served the food to people in Puri. Every day they served drinking water and food to nearly 5,000 residents in Puri. As water shortage was the biggest challenge,Sikh aid volunteers purchased around 50,000 liters of drinking water from Kolkata to supply it to the people.
Sikhaid has worked in odisha floods 2020
Sikhaid has almost been on ground zero during the second wave of covid 19 as well
they have provided ration to almost 50'000 families.
As there was oxygen crysis they have been distributing oxygen cylinder , concentrators to home quarantine patients in odisha.
They have helped almost 10'000 till now
says Founder of Sikhaid Raunak singh
Sikh Aid is being funded by the common masses. The organization believes that general public can donate even a small amount as it is the most practical and useful method of donation. It helps the organization to plan projects in advance and be more efficient. For receiving donations, the organization has created a dedicated website where the donators can donate the money. Not only this, the organization is timely updating its works on Social Media platforms for the information of the general public.
The social organisation is providing hygiene products including toiletries and free sanitary pads to people across odisha and pune maharastra.
They have also installed portable washrooms for men and women in parts of slum area of pune.
They have been providing medical aid , educational aid to
people in all parts of country.