SIMMA DHALIWAL IS TAKING BIG STEPS TOWARDS BECOMING A FAMOUS SOCIAL MEDIA & LIFESTYLE INFLUENCER

Simma Dhaliwal is the famous Model ,Producer and Instagram Star from Firozpur, Punjab. Where he is known for his amazing Looks, cute smile, Style and Chocolate Boy Personality, he’s also widely popular for being a social media influencer. He has a huge fan following in India. You will be soon seeing him in Modeling shoots. We walk you through all about him.
Simma Dhaliwal hails from Firozpur, India. He is Indian by Nationality. He is quite popular for his hairstyle, Hero type looks, cool personality. His Age is around 19 years old as of 2021. His date of birth is 14 June 2001
Today, he has a Huge Fan Following. Simma Dhaliwal’s inspiration is His Mom-Dad. They support him a lot. His Earning Source is the artist promotions and other Businesses in Punjabi music industry . His Family Believes one should never Give up on Life, doesn’t Matter whatever be the Conditions.
Notable work by Simma as a producer includes :
Kuware Jatt (https://youtu.be/h_JXsHhRRGU), Mere Naalde (https://youtu.be/tQubIL5eGsY), Four by 4 (https://youtu.be/2HjoKGMsGEY) & Gangster Jatt (https://youtu.be/YIbLtThNvRU) by David Sandhu.
Simma Dhaliwal is a Social media influencer and internet personality. He’s also a digital creative, using his Instagram photography and lifestyle influencer as part of his work. His Snapchat following is more than 10,000 subscribers , while his Instagram followers shows 100K counts.
Simma Dhaliwal mentioned that his relationship status is single. He has always focused on his career and how to grow as an lifestyle influencer. He also said that he does not have time for relationships because of his busy schedule.