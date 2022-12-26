Six Interesting Things to Do in Ooty

December 23: For many avid travellers, the call of the mountains seems irresistible. They find their peace and solace in the higher altitudes. If you resonate with this thought, India has plenty of hill stations and mountains to go to; they are in the north, south, east, and west! You may have already visited or at least know about the many famed hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. But, the ones in the south are relatively lesser known yet equally amazing.
One such picturesque hill town is Ooty. Located in Tamil Nadu, amidst the luscious Nilgiris Hills, Ooty is a lovely little paradise and is aptly known as ‘the Queen of Hill Stations.’ With the bountiful natural beauty, unmatched peaceful vibe, and plenty of things to do, the place will keep you busy and entertained throughout your stay.
If you are planning to visit Ooty, here are some of the best things to do in Ooty.
Enjoy a ride on the toy train
The toy train ride along the Nilgiri Mountain ranges is not only century old but one of the most important things to see in Ooty. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and you get to see some of the most spectacular sights you may have seen as you ride up the top of through the winding mountains.
Immerse yourself in the postcard-worthy sites of the Nilgiri mountains and the diverse flora and fauna of the region.
Visit the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve
The Nilgiri Hills are extremely rich in wildlife and are one of the critical biosphere reserves in India. You can take a jeep or elephant safari in reserve and get up close and personal with the local wildlife.
If you are looking for adventure activities in Ooty, you can also go hiking through the reserve. The reserve is home to many animals and birds, including lion-tailed macaques, grey langurs, giant Malabar squirrels, wild elephants, gaurs, and big cats like tigers and leopards.
Take a tour of the tea museum
One of the important Ooty attractions is the tea museum and factory; when you are in town, you ought to tour around it. If you are travelling with your special someone, you would love to walk around the lush plantations and enjoy seeing the women carefully plucking the leaves. The aromatic air and the lush green surroundings are a cynosure to the eye.
Further, you can take a tour around the tea factory and the museum to see how the leaves are packed and processed. Also, you can purchase the freshest tea to take home as a souvenir and be reminded of the beautiful pace with every sip of your beloved beverage.
Taste the locally made chocolates
Besides its pristine natural beauty, Ooty is known for its local homemade chocolates. And, when you are in the town, you ought to taste them; it is one of the most highly recommended things to do in Ooty. You get a wide variety of options like regular, white, and dark chocolate, and there are also more exotic flavoured ones like orange, cashews, almonds, coconut, pineapple, etc. Ooty is a pretty sweet place like that, literally!
Trek your way up to the Doddabetta Peak
If you like trekking, you would surely love making your way up to Doddabetta Peak, the highest peak in the Nilgiris. One of the most popular adventure activities to do in Ooty, once you start your journey to the top, you will soon realise all the hype around the peak is worth it.
The path to the top is surrounded by lush greenery, and while the trail may be a little challenging, once you reach the peak, the satisfaction of climbing to the top and the view below will be more than worth the effort. The refreshing air and the stunning panoramic view will immediately replace the tiredness with calmness and joy!
Camp on the banks of Avalanche Lake
If you are one of those travellers who constantly seek the thrill and yet enjoy spending a peaceful night under the stars equally, Avalanche lake is your best spot. Located close to the Emerald dam, the lake is one of the best places to visit in Ooty, as you have plenty of activities to do. Besides, it will all be amidst nature, which makes the activities even more exciting.
