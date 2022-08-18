SizeGenetics Results: My SizeGeneticsReviews before and after 2022 [updated]

About Me
I am Adam Garrison and I just discovered the SizeGenetics male enhancement device. Like most of you, I had an average size penis which you can say was 5 inches long with a very mediocre girth size. I wasn’t satisfied with my size to be honest and I didn’t hesitated discussing it with my doctor. Even the doctors concur with the fact that exercises and extenders if used correctly can indeed be useful to increase penis size. This is when my quest begins for the best size extender in the world.Click Here to Buy SizeGenetics
This isn’t an overrated statement that size does matter because it has some proper validations behind it. Many women confirmed in a study that having a bigger penis portrays an advantage to men which is again get a whole new perspective of their personality. Its true women's eyes are bigger than their vagina but we simply cannot negate the importance of having a larger penis.
It’s an ultimate tool for happiness that keeps her interested and keeps you intimidated. But not every man is bestowed with a big dick naturally, not all of us were born in Africa or have something in our genes that gives us an enormous size. Today’s subject is about a penis enlargement device which has changed the entire industry of penis enlargement if you keep reading I assure you can transform your sex life in the best possible way.
I searched for so many products and read everything about them, their clinical facts, customer reviews, etc. What stopped me is this device called SizeGenetics which was awarded as the top penis enlargement device when I saw it. This is where I started learning about it, and I would like to show what happened after I used it.
What is SizeGenetics?
It is a penis extender that has benefits other than increasing your penis size. SizeGenetics has sold penis extenders since 2001 when it was firstly used by men with Peyronie's disease in which a person gets an extremely bent penis due to the development of fibrous scar tissues.
You see those penis enlargement supplements which may or may not work for you, but this device is strictly efficient and it is proven to work in 100% of cases. After seeing the strong claims from the company I kept on exploring things about it. Those claims were:
• It will increase your penis size remarkably
• Increase your sexual power and confidence
• You can get long-lasting erections with full controls
• Satisfy woman with a large sex appetite
• It is an effective treatment for bend penis (which is so important)
How does it Work For Penis Enhancement?
The truth behind the mechanism of action of SizeGenetics is the traction method which is basically to apply stretching force on the penis. Upon stretching to a certain limit the cells in your penis will grow in number and every loose or old cell will go down.
Once the new cell regeneration occurs, your penis will get stronger since the newly formed cells are stretched well enough.
The second effect of SizeGenetics is to increase the blood flow to the penile region, which is the most demanded thing during sex. Also, the amount of blood supply will empower the integrity of each cell which is newly formed as a result of which they keep on growing in size.
Clinical Studies about SizeGenetics
SizeGenetics was subjected to real clinical trials. In 2008 a group of men was taken where they put the device for 4 hours for continuous 6 months of the period. The achieved results were gathered about 10 years ago after which there have been bigger changes in the efficiency of penis extenders.
SizeGenetics now can add 2-3 inches to your penis size; believe it or not, these are the new numbers that make you a perfect man for the majority of women around the world.
These are the key findings of the recent studies.
My SizeGenetics Result
Ok, so I purchased SizeGenetics from their official link at a very reasonable price and it is now the end of the 4th month. Let’s take a look at the changes I experienced with every month passed.
SizeGenetics Before and After Results 30 Days
Didn’t I tell you my size was around 5.5 inches which are 13.9 cm? The device is very comfortable it's easy to wear, for someone who can’t wear it there is a DVD and CD which will direct you to the method of how to use the SizeGenetics.
In the first week, I noticed my penis in flaccid mode is rigid, not that it gained some size too soon, but something was going on that I think was the result of stretching. At the end of the 3rd week, I noticed my erection timings were improved and I could sustain the erection upon penetration.
SizeGenetics Results 60 Days
You have to be punctual in what you do; using SizeGenetics for over a month has at last given me what I wanted. Addition of an inch in my penis size, O’yes you got it right. Now the little Johnson is 6 inches tall. These penis enlargement devices indeed demand your patience which is worth it by the way.
SizeGenetics Results 90 Days
Sex is different now, now I like to play around with her body and make the foreplay long-lasting. My girth size has been increased to the minimum, but that’s a good thing since I demanded to increase the length. The true strength of your penis is observed upon deep penetration, before that, I used to ejaculate involuntarily because of no proper control.
But now it has all changed, the newly formed cells in my penis are more powerful. My sperm formation has increased by about 50% which is good for masculine features.
SizeGenetics Results 120 Days
SizeGenetics can add up to 2.5 inches to your penis size, as I said this may sound overrated but its true.
No, I didn’t get a 2. 5-inch addition, I wish I could have gained more. It’s awesomely now 7.1 inches tall, can you believe it? The end of the 4th month was very surprising for me as I noticed enhanced girth. Before I didn’t know that girth holds so much importance until one of these girls told me that woman loves it more than size.
Gaining about 1.6 inches with SizeGenetics in only 4 months! I couldn’t have pulled off a greater deal than this.
What’s so good about SizeGenetics? The Benefits
I am going, to be honest with the audience, especially those men who are seriously seeking treatment to enlarge their small penis. As far as my experience is concerned, I found these positive qualities in SizeGenetics.
• The material is premium and medical grade so you won’t have to worry about fracturing your penis
• It is the most comfortable penis extender available on the market
• It increases the size as well as some part of the girth, and even if it doesn’t you will get your refund
• It is backed by clinical studies which guarantee 100% safety
• Far much safer and more effective than oral pills and surgery
• Excellent customer care support, in case, if you need any assistance in using one
• No side effect
Customer Feedback
Being one of the customers of SizeGenetics I must say this product is amazing. Not just amazing, but it does what I promised, increase the size of your penis in a very comfortable way which I don’t think any other treatment so far can do. Well, it’s me, but if you visit the official site of SizeGenetics you can find thousands of positive reviews from customers all around the world who have successfully increased their penis size in weeks. It's not just me, but everyone who tried this penis extender seems happier with the results.
Where Can You Buy SizeGenetics?
I would recommend going for the SizeGenetics official website instead of trusting other sources such as Amazon or Walmart. SizeGenetics manufacturer offers a fair and fast-delivering dealership that offers you many options to choose from that also vary in price.
SizeGenetics prices are cheap and they are affordable to men who are really into improving their bedroom performance. This wouldn’t look obnoxious if you purchase this best male penis extender in 2022 from the official website, because of their discreet packaging style no one would notice you are using a size extender device. You can find different varieties of SizeGenetics penis extender devices.
Depending on your purpose the price for these devices are highly affordable than most penis augmentation processes. The price starts at $199.99 and extenders are having medical use, which will cost you up to $229 which is called an ultimate system. They deliver to every region of the globe with free shipping charges.