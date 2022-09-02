SizeGenetics Review (USA): My Experience on Male Extender Device!

SizeGenetics is a powerful tool that helps men increase the size of their penis. In addition to making the penis longer, this device is also to blame for problems like Microsize syndrome and Peyronie's disease. Most men have Peyronie's disease, which causes their penis to be bent. These conditions can be caused by things like genetics and hormonal problems.
With this device, a person can make their penis bigger without having to go through painful and sometimes dangerous surgeries or treatments. The device has been put through a lot of medical tests and lab tests that show it can make the penis longer. It has been on the market for 25 years, and American and Danish researchers, health professionals, and experts all agree that it is a good product.
The review looks at the results of scientific studies and user tests to show how technology can be useful. SizeGenetics has strict quality checks for every device it makes. It is made in a facility that meets high standards and promises the best healthcare parts.
The device is based on the following ideas, which are:
● Ability to do more
● Division of cells
● Lengthening of ligaments
Working
The penis extender works with MDA technology (Multiple Directional Angles) and 2800 gm of stress on the penis. If someone uses this device for six to twelve hours every day for four to six months, the results will last. It makes the erection bigger, looser, and straighter.
High-quality medical-grade parts were used to make the device. The device is easy to carry and made to last. It can be worn under clothes for a long time without hurting or being uncomfortable. The device can be put on in any way. It has spring joints and the European CE mark, which means it is safe and healthy. The device is the best of its kind on the market, and medical research backs it up.
Benefits
The penile size enhancement device gives the user the following:
Ultimate Quality
The device was made with high-quality parts and materials. It is a good design that promises comfort.
The best item
SizeGenetics has been making products for the last 25 years. Since the beginning, the makers have had a great name. Men who use this device will not be sorry they bought it.
High Traction
The way the device is made makes sure that everyone is happy with its traction, which guarantees the best results. The device gives the perfect grip since less grip can be useless. On the other hand, too much traction can be bad for health. The company that makes it advertises it as "no more, no less."
Ultimate comfort
Most men do not want to put their penises through anything but pussy simulators, and the penis stretcher is too painful for them to use. Even though they may be right when it comes to cheap penis stretchers. SizeGenetics, on the other hand, promises its users the most comfort and great results.
Promises the best results
After using this device for at least six months, the user may see their penis grow longer (1 to 2 inches). Even with regular use, only a small number of people can grow 3 inches.
Boosts self-confidence
People can feel more confident when their penis size goes up by 1 to 3 inches. It gives them more confidence in bed, which gives their partners more pleasure in the end.
Drawbacks
The device does not hurt anyone in any way. Users will not have any problems with their energy, fertility, erections, or going to the bathroom. Several people who have used the device say it has made their stamina and erections better and their blood flow better.
Features
When users think about the best parts of this device, they should know that the company guarantees that their money will be well spent. With this device, a person can get the most out of what they pay. It is the best investment one can make. Some of the most important parts of the traction device are:
1. Different packages from the manufacturers offer the best in ease of use and comfort.
2. The penis extender has 2800gm of safe power, which is enough to stretch and lengthen the penile tissues.
3. The device has been looked at by doctors and shown to be safe.
4. The elongation device comes with elongation bars that are 1 inch and 2 inches long. This makes it easier for people with penises of all sizes to use.
5. The device also comes with a number of accessories that make it easier and more comfortable to use.
6. It has comfort parts made by 3M that cushion the body.
7. The whole device comes in a nice leather case and a bag that can be used for traveling. The device is also kept safe by a lock and key on the bag.
Cleansers and lotions
Users get moisturizing creams to keep their skin soft. Since the user is constantly putting pressure on their body all day, it is important to use a moisturizer. The company also sells a powder that can be used to stop chafing. When the person takes off the device at night, they can spray it with disinfectant. The spray keeps the device clean so that it can be worn again without worry the next day. By cleaning the device, bad smells won't build up.
Peyronie's package
The device comes with a Peyronie kit, which is helpful for men whose penis is curved. Some men may feel pain or discomfort when they are erect. Sometimes they also feel like their size is different because of the way their penile is curved. People with similar problems can use this device along with Peyronie's package. But it's important to know that the device won't make the penis perfectly straight. However, this package can help users deal with this problem. The kit can straighten the penis a little bit, which is enough for a good performance in bed. The package is also good for men who have scar tissue because they were circumcised.
Purchase and Price
SizeGenetics makes a device that makes the penis longer. It comes in four packages, each with the main device and other accessories that make their time in bed better.
● Peyronie's Disease Home Treatment is $299.95,
● Ultimate System is $299.95,
● Comfort Package is $249.95,
● Value Edition is $199.95.
Refund policy
If a person uses this device for 4 to 6 months and does not see any results, they can ask for their money back. When users want a refund, they must show proof of how their penis looked before and after the treatment. If people follow the instructions from the manufacturer, the best results are guaranteed.
Pros
● Durable
● Comfortable
● Users can easily hide it by putting it inside their clothes.
● High effectiveness and a good reputation
● Lightweight
Cons
● If the device is not used correctly, it can cause too much stress, which can be bad for your health.
● Users have to do what is said.
● Comfort accessories are not included in the Value Edition package.
● When used for a long time, the strap system can hurt.
FAQs
What does it do, and what is it?
It is a medical device for making the penis bigger. It takes advantage of the body's natural response to pressure, which is to make new tissue cells. When used as a personal training tool, it makes the penis both longer and wider.
Does this work for all men, even though they come in different sizes?
Everyone will see a change if they use it correctly and keep at it. The average increases mentioned come from clinical research. Some people will get results that are a little bit above or below these numbers. In its stretched, floppy state, the device can fit sizes from 4 to 22 cm.
Do men need to have a doctor's help to use Sizegenetics?
No, the penis extenders come with easy-to-understand instructions in 6 languages that tell users exactly how to use the device and how it will make the penis bigger. These instructions can be either printed or digital. All instructional videos can be found online.
Is it for all ages of men?
One must be at least 18 years old to use the product. Some users in their mid-seventies are still getting good results.
How long can a person wear this gadget every day?
After the first few days of using the device, a person can wear it for almost five to six hours every day. They can see the best results after using it for two to three months.
Can the results of using this device be retained?
Manufacturers say that using the device all the time can give the best results. It looks at how new cells grow in places with a lot of pressure. The effect will always be there.
Can a person have sex while using it?
Yes. Few people say that their stamina and erections got better when their blood flow went up.
Does the thing hurt in any way?
No. Most extenders can hurt, but SizeGenetics makes sure that theirs is very comfortable.
Does it really work? Is there any proof of its working?
Everyone will see a change if they use it correctly and keep at it. The average increases mentioned come from clinical research. Some people will get results that are a little bit above or below these numbers.
Conclusion
SizeGenetics is a way to get longer, feel better, last longer, and be happier. The device makes the sensitive part of the penis feel better. It is a good way to get what men want. It's the best thing for men who want their penis to be longer. The device is unobtrusive and can be easily hidden under clothing. It is also easy to use and keeps a person working all day long. It also gives 2800gm of tension and makes the penis longer and faster than expected.