SkillGames: What’s so different?

SkillGames, while relatively new, has been making the rounds on mobile platforms for its unique interface and easy-to-use and safe wallet features
December 22: SkillGames, as many might know, is a relatively new gaming app for both Android and IOS made specifically to help with either monetary needs or be utilized for entertainment. But some might wonder, “Is SkillGames really as good as they say?” “Is it going to help me earn online?”
Well, SkillGames indeed does work. An in-depth view of the features of how SkillGames works and how it will progress soon will be a lot more beneficial on the information side of things.
Some basic functions of SkillGames and how it will progress
SkillGames has four games currently, Rummy, Royal Chess, 8 Ball Pool, and 9 Ball Pool. All these four games work on the basic formula, that is, they are games based on skills in which you can earn a sufficient amount of money, that is, of course, only after investing a certain amount of money from your side.
If you are feeling less than thrilled about investing from your side at the moment, then you can always try the free mode first for either of the listed games. You won’t earn money from this, though, as the games will mainly be reserved just for fun then.
On the funding side, no external funding has been raised, which means the app’s funding comes directly from the creator rather than other sources, this can result in a slow update of the app sometimes, but even with the current games available, they are more than enough for anyone to play and earn money from.
Originally, the game was mostly played for free by the vast majority initially, but as they learned about the wallet system, they started playing the games for money. Hence the funding had to be increased by the author.
The CEO, Aman Agarwal, says: “In the beginning, the app was played for free by mobile users, but once the paid games got traction, I had to increase the funding for the app from my wallet which resulted in spending an amount of over $70000 for the app.”
Aman Agarwal, on this matter, has said: “There are plans to expand SkillGames all over India and efforts are being made rigorously to do so, our team of dedicated people are working to improve the app and make it an attractive choice for those who are struggling with financial situations.”
This is keeping in mind that SkillGames has already increased its user-base since the beginning, with more and more getting the app, especially due to its wallet system.
The Wallet System
The wallet system of SkillGames is probably the most attractive feature of the app. Other games that are about earning money, such as Rummy or even fantasy sports app, often utilize multiple wallets for finance-related stuff; there is a separate wallet for deposits, earnings, and bonuses, this results in being unable to withdraw your deposited money before winning the minimum required amount, this is often frowned upon by most and could be a frustrating situation for many as they might feel uncomfortable after realizing the fact that they won’t get their money back till they have won a game.
This is where SkillGames shines, instead of keeping your money arbitrarily confiscated to a separate wallet, the app instead makes sure to keep all your deposits, earnings, and bonuses in a single wallet, this means you can withdraw your money at any time, whether it be a deposit or an earning. This can be an extremely useful feature and is touted as one of the app's best features.
Recently, SkillGames has announced a new ‘Lucky Draw’ feature. In this, two lucky winners are chosen every month on the app to win Rs 12,000 each. This is added to their Wallet balance if they happen to be the lucky winner. 100 randomly selected winners are also selected each week to receive Rs 50 in their wallets.
Concluding remarks
SkillGames, despite the tough competition it faces with other apps of similar nature to it, which have been in the fields of mobile gamers for a longer period, is fiercely working towards carving a path for a future of where it is recognized as one of India’s most trusted apps. Aman Agarwal’s goal is simple. He envisions an era of India where games are not frowned upon as a waste of time and instead are utilized for productivity and mental proactivity.
Social Media Handles
https://www.instagram.com/skillgamesindia/
https://www.facebook.com/skillgamesindia/