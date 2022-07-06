Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise: The First 100% Women-Owned Spa Franchise in Illinois

July 6: Female entrepreneurs have been making waves in various industries. Business partners Katarzyna Vigneau Sallam and Aleksandra Waibel are proof of the power of the female entrepreneurial spirit as they establish Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise, the first 100% women-owned chain of medical spas in Illinois. The premiere modern beauty destination provides the most innovative aesthetic services in its state and to people from across the country. Founded in 2015, the spa franchise is quickly gaining the trust of many patrons as it conveniently offers relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration at mass-friendly prices.
The founders both shared a passion for beauty. Hence, they built Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise as a trusted destination for patients looking for efficiency and convenience. Before building the franchise, Katarzyna and Aleksandra worked in the industry. They heard testimonials from clients sharing how they received horrific in-the-basement botox stories. Upon knowing what many patients go through, the duo was driven to create a safer and more affordable environment for their patients. Together with their team of highly-trained medical practitioners and aesthetic specialists, they offer revolutionary technologies and proprietary therapies to help clients naturally enhance their beauty.
Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise offers a wide range of services, such as its top-requested skin and body treatments in the Chicagoland area, laser hair removal procedures, laser tattoo removal, and non-invasive body contouring. The spa offers botox treatments, derma fillers, photo facials, micro-needling, and platelet-rich plasma. Their primary focus is to give patients unrivalled treatments and make the services as quick, minimally invasive, and painless as possible. As a result, clients can quickly return to their normal daily routines, enjoying the minimal downtime required after their treatments. With their dedication and commitment to unparalleled beauty enhancements, Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise has made a positive change in the lives of their patients, as well as driven entrepreneurs who want to share their vision in the cosmetic industry.
“Developing a reliable and lucrative brand necessitates a certain degree of commitment to excellence and quality, the two most important attributes of any medical spa that clients certainly look for,” the founders explained. “Where it concerns bringing out the natural beauty of its clients, Skinovatio Medical Spa is an industry leader that boasts of its unmatched performance for the past seven years. As a result, it has steadily become the medical spa of choice of countless medical cosmetics clients in the Illinois area, making it one of the most promising businesses in the beauty industry today. To ensure that it continues to attract the right clients and provide high-quality services, the medical spa leverages the service of licensed medical professionals.”
Having multiple convenient locations across Illinois, Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise ensures that everyone gets the opportunity to look their best. Using some of the most innovative technologies available in the industry, the spa franchise has truly set the bar higher for its competitors and is looking to expand its services to every other state in the United States. In addition, the founders are continually working on furthering their innovations for the rest of the country, aiming to provide safe and affordable procedures to everyone.