SkyQuad Drone Reviews [Latest Update]: Truth Revealed About This Mini Drone!!!

Drones have become an integral part of our lives. They are not only useful for capturing pictures but are important in terms of entertainment and in many other facets of life. This SkyQuad Review details all our experienced reviewers found on this newly introduced mini drone that has been built to serve a lot of functions at a very low cost. This GPS equipped, sensor and ultra camera equipped drone can take up tough tasks and extend your skills as a photographer or a wildlife enthusiast.
Drones are great photography equipment and they serve to climb to insane heights and crazy manipulations to take great photos. There are certain creative elements that can be added to your photography skills that you cannot do on your own. A drone serves to extend your prowess as a photographer. You can capture over head and horizon pictures. It is also important that you check the camera capabilities of the drone you intend to buy. A 4K HD camera drone can take pretty awesome pictures. Also, there are certain features that are included in modern day drones to help photographers get the best out of a drone.
Modern day drones are loaded with high tech features yet remain completely portable. Previously, in the not-so-distant past, drones used to be bulkier and heavier. It was majorly a military device, as they used it for drills and surveillance. These days, drones are made to be really small and foldable. They are even getting more stylish and include a stylish set of user-friendly features. This compact and portable design keeps things well managed and makes it easier to get the drone from one place to another depending on how you intend to apply the drone.
All these features in drones usually make the drones very expensive. At a point, just few people could afford drones because they were completely out-of-pocket with the pricing. This is why the makers of the SkyQuad Drone went out of their way to find a way to make quality drones with affordable pricing. They were successful and this is why we are bringing this SkyQuad Drone Review your way. This drone is very moderately priced, some people end up buying 2 or 3 drones for themselves and their family. The big question then remains: Does the quality of this SkyQuad Drone match it’s pricing?
You have to read through the rest of this review to decide for yourself. We did our best to highlight the important features, benefits and importantly, the drawbacks of using this drone. You shouldn’t have to waste your money on knock-off products on the internet so we do our best to bring you honest reviews.
This SkyQuad Drone Reviews contains all the information you need about the technical features, specifications, important pros and cons, then where to get the authentic product. Frequently Asked Questions on SkyQuad Drone Reviews were also addressed.
What is the SkyQuad Drone?
A powerful quadcopter like the SkyQuad Drone will give you the greatest drone experience possible. It was designed to be easy to control, fly more quickly, be stable, and take high-quality pictures. The SkyQuad Drone's creators described it as "a technical and design marvel, meant to accompany you wherever adventure takes you." A lightweight camera drone with excellent reviews, it fits neatly into your suitcase without adding much weight and travels with you wherever you go.
The SkyQuad Drone is easy to fly and control. Even a total beginner to drone technology can pick up drone operation quickly. Despite having all the features a professional would want, it doesn't require any specialized knowledge or abilities. Industry-leading features found in the SkyQuad Drone include an HD camera, automatic self-stabilization, and unmatched speed and maneuverability.
A user-friendly remote control system is included with the SkyQuad Drone. Later in this review article, there will be a quick tutorial for using the remote control. Unlike some drones that need you to wait until the filming is complete before watching what was caught, the remote is connected to your smartphone and allows you to view the pictures and videos as they are being filmed in real time.
The SkyQuad Drone's creators sought to balance quality and price in the drone industry. It was built using premium materials that have shown to be resistant to wind, sun, and water. It can withstand adverse weather conditions to deliver the high-quality pictures and videos you want. By offering quicker flying times, cinematic visuals, and long-term durability, the SkyQuad Drone outperforms many of its rivals on the market. The cost of a single SkyQuad Drone is $99.
Key Features: SkyQuad Drone Reviews
• Foldable Drone: Due to the folding and flexible blades, it is small, light, and compact. It is lightweight, doesn't take up much space, and can be kept practically anywhere. The majority of its rivals in the market have the drawback of being overly large or having blades that cannot be folded, making it challenging to pack them in luggage and necessitating their own package, which can be cumbersome. The SkyQuad Drone is a stylish, small, and light drone that increases its mobility and widens its potential applications.
• Gravity Sensor: The SkyQuad Drone is an intelligent drone that uses gravity to move away from nearby objects in order to avoid colliding with them. The sophisticated gravity sensors in the drone system enable this. The SkyQuad Drone can recognize objects on the ground just like it can recognize obstacles in the air. Additionally, the drone alters its course in the event of a collision.
• Trajectory Flight: The drone will fly in the direction you designate once you draw a flight route in the mobile app. You only need a smartphone with the necessary software installed, and rather of controlling a drone when stationary or while moving about, you can quickly draw the flight path while attending to other tasks.
• Slo-mo Mode: Shooting slow motion video with a drone is a revolutionary feature that allows you to capture immersive footage of moving objects and provides your videos limitless possibilities. Every video looks fantastic in slow motion!
• Panorama mode: With a range of over 3,000 feet, the SkyQuad Drone offers breathtaking panoramic vistas from fresh angles and vantage points you've never seen before. The drone's lengthy flight range and wide lens are also advantageous. Reviews of the SkyQuad Drone show that this feature is effective and enhances the quality of the videos the drone records.
• HD Photos and Video: In addition to being very portable, the SkyQuad Drone also produces stunning images and videos. Its camera captures images and movies in 4K HD. The SkyQuad Drone produces HD videos at 120 frames per second and takes 12 megapixel photos (fps). These traits are pretty amazing when compared to its rivals. This means that you can use the SkyQuad Drone to capture stunning, unforgettable photos and videos from your journeys, activities, and events without worrying about image clarity or crispness.
• Extended Flying Time: The SkyQuad Drone delivers a much longer flight time than its rivals. With its larger battery, the drone can now capture up to 15 minutes of video before needing to be recharged. With a maximum transmission distance of 4 kilometers and a high speed of 19 meters per second, the SkyQuad Drone is the fastest drone of its size. Its longer battery life contributes to its increased flight time.
What makes the SkyQuad Drone as good as they say?
There are numerous advantages to choosing the SkyQuad; listed below are a few of them.
• Range of over 3000 feet: The SkyQuad Drone has a range of around 3000 feet. Consider the amazing pictures and videos you'll be able to take with this range. There is an excellent aerial view of your neighborhood.
• One-touch take-off and landing: Flying and landing the drone is a breeze thanks to the remote control's one-touch take-off and landing button.
• One click return: The tracking of SkyQuad Drones works in two ways: If you lose sight of the drone, you can use the one-click return button on the remote control to bring it back into view. This time, the drone tracks you with the help of its robust GPS system. The second approach entails tracking the drone using its LED lights. The best time to do this is at night.
• Mobile App Operation: A smartphone app can be used to control the SkyQuad Drone. The drone's capabilities are fully utilized through the mobile app. You may activate the drone, fly it, set up a trajectory path, and then return it by hitting the appropriate buttons on the smart phone app. With the help of the smartphone app, even a beginner can fly the drone expertly. Android and iOS operating systems are both compatible with the mobile app. Beginning with version 2.2, it functions with all versions of Android. With iOS 5.1.1 and later, the SkyQuad Drone is compatible with all Apple smartphones. This broadens the drone's application potential and adaptability.
• Three flying speeds: The SkyQuad Drone offers the user total control with its three flight speeds. Therefore, you may choose the speed to fly at based on what you're photographing. Users can utilize this function to take their time and be more deliberate when filming or taking pictures, making sure they don't miss anything important. The SkyQuad Drone offers a variety of settings that let you use it to the fullest extent possible, including an altitude holding mode. One of these modes is the altitude holding mode. In this mode, the drone is locked in place when you set a specific location and height for it. The drone then hovers there while filming amazing HD video or taking stunning photos.
• Long battery life: The 3.7V 500 mAh Lipo battery that comes with the drone allows it to fly for up to 60 minutes while still capturing high-quality video.
Technical Specifications (SkyQuad Drone Reviews USA, Canada, Australia, UK)
2.4 GHz frequency;
a 6-axis gyro;
an approximate 30-meter FPV range;
an 80- to 100-meter radio-controlled range;
a high flight time;
and a high battery life.
One 3.7V 500 mAh Lipo battery for the drone (included)
Battery for the remote control: three 1.5 AA batteries (not included)
Features include a folding body, GPS/Optical Flow Positioning, Surrounded by points of interest, fixed-point flight, 32 minutes of battery life, smart follow, ESC camera, 5G image transmission, Gesture photo, Gesture video, MV creative video, 50x zoom, LED night light, Brushless motor, Remote control, 4K camera, Lost connection and return, Low battery reminder, and Low battery alert.
The following items are contained in a SkyQuad Drone package:
a SkyQuad Camera Drone, a Transmitter/Controller, a Rechargeable Drone Battery, and a Charging Cable including a User Guide.
How Can I Use This SkyQuad Drone To Its Fullest Potential?
The SkyQuad Drone Kit comes with a full manual with detailed instructions on how to assemble and fly the drone. In order to fly this drone, the pilot must decide between using the remote control and using their smartphone. The SkyQuad Drone will take off when the operator presses a button on the remote control or makes the appropriate selection on their phone.
Once in flight, the SkyQuad Drone can be operated using either a remote control on the ground or, if the app is connected to the drone, a mobile device. You may control the SkyQuad Drone without any restrictions thanks to the app's compatibility with both Android and iOS operating systems.
Anyone utilizing the SkyQuad Drone can follow its whereabouts in real time. Using their smartphone, they may follow the drone's movements and flight patterns to find out where it is.
SkyQuad Drone Reviews: Pros
1. HD Camera: The HD camera guarantees the best possible image quality from the drone.
2. Altitude Holding: While shooting pictures and videos, the SkyQuad Drone may hover at a particular altitude.
3. HD Video: The HD Video option guarantees the greatest quality possible for films captured with the drone.
4. The SkyQuad Drone can fly along a trajectory that has been defined in the app.
5. Battery Life: The battery has a long life. It ought to go on for at least 30 minutes.
6. App Control guarantees privacy: Using the Secure Socket Layer (SSL) protocol, all data is encrypted and sent securely.
7. The SkyQuad Drone is a diminutive drone with a unique appearance.
8. Flight speed: Online SkyQuad Drone reviews claim that the SkyQuad Drone is currently the fastest drone of its size and configuration available.
9. SkyQuad Drone is very reasonably priced: For all of its features, SkyQuad Drone is a great deal.
10. It is easy to use and manage.
SkyQuad Drone Reviews: Cons
1. Although it isn't ultra 4K, the visual quality of the drone is rather good. It captures great images and videos for a drone of its size and price range, but they fall short of the quality of the ultra 4K drones that cost a whole lot more money.
2. None of the local retail establishments sell the product. Only the manufacturer's website offers it for purchase. Only purchase directly from the manufacturers so that you can be certain you're getting an original item and so that you can benefit from the various discount packages they occasionally provide.
3. There is a limited supply because it is going quickly. Due to the tremendous demand from customers around the world, the product occasionally runs out of stock. To avoid unneeded delays brought on by a supply scarcity, you might need to place your order right away or as soon as the product is available.
SkyQuad Drone Price
These prices are prices after the manufacturer has applied a special 50% discount at the time of writing this review, purchase it while the discount still applies.
Buy 1 SkyQuad Drone @ $99/each (The package includes 1 SkyQuad Drone, 1x Transmitter/ Controller and User Manual)
Buy 3 SkyQuad Drones @ $65.67/each plus FREE shipping (Package includes 3 SkyQuad Dual Camera Drones, 3x Transmitters/ Controllers, 4x Rechargeable Drone Batteries, 3 Charging Cables and 3 Manuals)
Buy 5 SkyQuad Drones @ $59.40/each plus FREE Shipping (Package includes 5 SkyQuad Dual Camera Drones, 5x Transmitters/ Controllers, 8x Rechargeable Drone Batteries, 5 Charging Cables and 5 User Manuals)
For new customers, you can also purchase these from the official website:
• 4K High Resolution Camera: Upgrade your drone camera with a high definition 4K quality optical lens. Add 1 to each drone purchased today for only $29.99/ each.
• Extra Propeller Blades Set: Get an extra set of propellers to replace the original one in case they get lost or broken during flight. Add 1 set to each drone purchased today for only $14.99/each.
• Drone Protection Travel Case: Carrying case for SkyQuad Drone, Splash proof, Durable, Compact, Semi hard material. Carry your SkyQuad Drone with maximum protection all the time. Add 1 case to each drone purchased today for only $29.99 each.
• SkyQuad Drone Battery: You are advised to get extra SkyQuad Drone batteries as it will help improve your flying experience. The 3.7V 500 mAh Lipo battery with a flying time of 12 minutes can be purchased today for only $14.99/ each.
• 3 Year Warranty: You can get a 3 year warranty on each SkyQuad Drone purchased today for just $29.99 each.
Where To Buy SkyQuad Drone
You're probably interested in purchasing a SkyQuad Drone for yourself if you've read this far. It is highly advised that you make your purchases from the manufacturer's website. Direct purchases via the official website have a variety of benefits.
To start, the company occasionally runs special discounts. There is now a 50% discount offered by the manufacturer when you purchase from the official website. The manufacturer gives special discounts for multiple purchases if you want to purchase more than one drone, so you can purchase many drones at once and pay less than you would if you purchased them separately. The procedure is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete.
Secondly, the official website offer a number of payment options. Because the customer can use secure payment options like PayPal or credit cards, there is no risk involved. These choices also provide you the option of returning the item for a hassle-free refund if you're unhappy with it. A second advantage is the dispatch, which is delivered to your home and takes 3-5 working days, allowing you to use the device straight away. If you buy from other retail websites run by third parties, you might not have access to all of these. You can access their 30-day full money-back guarantee by clicking the link to the official website on this page, which you would not have access to otherwise.
Return Policy for SkyQuad Drone
The SkyQuad Drone company offers a 30-day money back guarantee in the rare case you do not like the product. In order to obtain your refund, contact their customer service by phone or email and obtain an RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) number to place on your package.
SkyQuad Drone Reviews Consumer Reports
Stuart R. says, “I was looking for a drone to film my son’s bike races, but everything I found at the store was just way too big and expensive. One day, my wife tagged me in a Facebook post about the SkyQuad Drone and I’m glad she did. The thing is great. It’s easy to fly and the video quality is second to none.”
Colin L. says, “We were home watching football one Saturday, and I was looking for something new to do with the kids. That’s when I saw a video made by the SkyQuad Drone. I was mesmerized for 3 minutes by some of the most amazing colors and cinematic nature shots you’d ever seen. Two things that caught my attention were the crisp video quality and how easy it looked to fly. Turns out, they are, and really fun too! And the video quality is crisp and vivid just like the video I saw!”
@ck300 says, “It’s exciting to turn it on for the first time. The whizz of the blades makes you a little nervous the first time you hear it, but the learning curve is real short and you get used to it pretty quick. The attitude holding feature helps create incredibly smooth aerial videos even beginners.”
Bobby L. says, “I got this drone because I wanted to try it out before going for a more expensive one. I’ve only had it five days and I honestly feel like a pro! I still can’t believe how good the videos are for something so affordable. I’m impressed with it every time I use it.”
Ken C. says, “What else can I say but wow! This is a seriously impressive drone! It’s a stable flyer with a seriously upgraded camera that creates videos that look like I’ve been doing this for years!”
Margaret S. says, “This is by far my favorite drone. Have a couple others, but this one delivers every single time. My favorite feature is the automatic image stabilization. It’s great for beginners and experienced pilots too. Highly recommend.”
Hilary D. from Joliet, IL says, “This weekend we took it on the boat and got really great footage of everyone skiing and riding the raft! I can’t wait to see it on the family video during the holidays!”
Kurt E. from San Diego, CA says, “I love taking this thing to the beach at sunrise and sunset. It really does give you a bird’s eye view of the entire ocean. You really see it from their perspective. When it’s far enough out over the water all the people look like little dots walking along water. The light reflects off the water crystal clear. The HD is really cool.”
Frequently Asked Questions on SkyQuad Drone Reviews
Does it have altitude hold?
You can accurately lock the height and location of the drone to stable hover from any convenient angle.
Can you fine tune the balance?
Yes. You can offset the balance by pressing the fine-tune button to correct the orientation.
Does it have FPV (First Person View) Capability?
Yes. The WiFi-enabled Real-Time Transmission FPV system can connect to your phone and the view will be shown directly on your mobile. Enjoy the world above your horizon, capture photos, and record videos for your memories.
How long does it take to charge?
Charging time is between 60 – 70 minutes to full charge.
How long can SkyQuad Drone fly?
If the battery is fully charged, it can fly for up to 30 minutes.
Can it fly under the rain?
The SkyQuad Drone is designed to withstand harsh conditions but it is not advisable to keep flying it under harsh
environmental conditions.
Is SkyQuad Drone as good as they say?
You have to try it to be convinced. However, if you are not convinced, there is a 30-day guarantee, which can be extended
to 3 years if you pay $29.99.
Final Verdict on SkyQuad Drone Reviews
The SkyQuad Drone is a real improvement in the pricing and quality of drones. It makes it really easy for you to purchase your own drone and enjoy the enhancements a drone can add to your photography and even for relaxation purposes as a hobby. You will do well to take advantage of the current ongoing 50% discount to purchase this special drone and enjoy seamless drone photography.
