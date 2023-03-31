Slay your bridesmaid character by wearing impressive outfits from Vinay Fashion

Hello bridesmaid, we know your best friend is getting married and you are already swept up in tonnes of duties. From graceful choreography to finding the right bridesmaids' outfit, it's quite challenging. But, fret not! For outfits, we have the best solution to offer: Vinay Fashion.
This Dubai-based fashion house understands how important it is for you to maintain the charm and match your bride's spirit. Thus, they have some gleaming pieces that will make you shine brightly right after your best friend. Speaking of which, Vinay Fashion recently shared a picture of four breathtaking bridesmaid outfits in goody-goody hues and intricate design.
One of that is a lehenga in champagne gold with hefty detailing, a sheer dupatta, and beautiful sleeve patterns. Another lehenga was in pistachio green with a silver design. This piece had a long kurta with full sleeves and a neckline crammed with gorgeous work. It also had a belt! Adhering to the colour combination, Vinay Fashion's next outfit from this collection was in peach. It is a magnificent gown laden with embroidery work in peach and silver. Their last piece was again a lehenga in greyish lilac, which accentuated the light golden work on the entire lehenga and the blouse.
These stylish outfits will take you from casual sophistication to elegant glamour and beyond. The outfits from Vinay Fashion are timeless and made by contemporary artists with an attractive interplay of magical details and swoon-worthy craftsmanship.
The fashion house is also known to have the best bridal collection. They value your emotions for your big day and will thus go the extra mile to make it even more memorable. Besides that, they also have a wide range of collections for other wedding rituals and occasions.
Vinay Fashion was founded by Mr. Vinay and Mr. Rajat in the year 2018. In the course of these five years, this brand has engraved its name in gold in Dubai's market and become the best stop for traditional Indian outfits. They have outlets in Sharjah, Meena Bazar, and a head office based in Rashidiya, Dubai. Their outfits are even worn by multiple social media stars like Jannat Zubair, Arslan Aslam, Ishita Chauhan, Nagma Mirajkar, Ritu Pamnani, Rinky Pamnani, Surabhi, Samriddhi, etc.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.