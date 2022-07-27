Small-town Boy Abhinav Kumar Receives Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal from Hon’ble Justice Chandrachud

Hon’ble Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge Supreme Court of India, who is usually in news for his path-breaking judgments in various judicial matters, was recently in news for an accolade granted to a boy from a small village in Bihar’s Madhubani district, Abhinav Kumar. Justice Chandrachud, who is also the serving Chancellor of the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai, awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal to Abhinav, an alumnus of MNLU Mumbai, for his academic excellence in the master of laws during the ceremony.
Abhinav did his LL.M. from MNLU with specialization in Legal Pedagogy and Research in 2015. After graduating from MNLU Mumbai, Abhinav worked with leading legal offices, trained under leading law firms and chambers of the Supreme Court advocates. He has worked with the Legislative department of Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, where he learnt the tutelage of policy and legislative drafting. At present, he is working as Law and Policy expert, assisting in the preparation of various policy documents.
MNLU Mumbai is one of the prestigious law schools in the country and the students who pass through its doorways are known to be leaders of the legal world. Hon’ble Justice Chandrachud presented the medal to Abhinav at the Convocation ceremony organized at the Maharashtra Judicial Academy, in the presence of dignitaries like Justice B.V. Nagarathna, Judge Supreme Court of India, and various other judges of the Bombay High Court, government officials and Vice-Chancellors of other National Law Universities in the country.
Since his law school days, Kumar had been thinking of ways to serve the poor and marginalized sections of the society. Owing to his long association with legal service authorities and training under leading law firms and chambers of the Supreme Court advocates, Abhinav is constantly looking for making legal help accessible for the needy and he knows that is possible only through reforms in law and public policy. Feeling elated at receiving the medal, Abhinav said, “This is an extraordinary achievement for my entire family as well as well-wishers back home in Bihar.”
Apart from his job as legal policy expert, Abhinav also writes regularly for leading news portals and is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Law from prestigious faculty of law, University of Delhi. He likes teaching law and eventually committed to bring the change by making his best contribution in the field of law and public policy sphere for the Government of India.