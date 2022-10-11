Small-town girl to winning 3 beauty titles and now businesswoman Sheetal Arora came a long way

Sheetal Arora is a founder of Sheetal herbal Ayurveda Products which is used across India and big countries like the UK, USA, Dubai and Canada. Her company's products are known for 100% organic content and amazing results. But Sheetal Arora was not born an entrepreneur or came from a big business family.
Sheetal Arora started his business from scratch and she came from a small town. Sheetal always dreams big and she knows that if she wants to fulfil her dreams she has to move out of the small town. So she shifted to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams. After coming to Mumbai, Sheetal's life changes drastically. She never knew where destiny was taking her but she was enjoying the process and hustle.
Coming to Mumbai and working for her dreams was not easy for her too without any support. Sheetal started her studies in Ayurveda in Mumbai. As she has a keen interest in Ayurveda and beauty. Sheetal was always a beauty queen and took care of her skin as no one does. She used to use homemade remedies and Ayurveda for taking care of her skin.
In between Sheetal Arora achieved lots of success and won many different titles like Mrs Jharkhand 2013, Mrs Raigad 2017 and Mrs India subtitle award 2019. All this is because of her continuous hard work and Struggle.
Sheetal got very famous on online platforms as well. She used to share Ayurveda and home remedies knowledge on TikTok. She had 1.6 million followers on TikTok. After the TikTok ban, she never lost hope. She continues to work on YouTube and Instagram and currently, Sheetal has 69k subscribers on YouTube, 1.9 lakh followers on Instagram and 1.5 lakh followers on Facebook. She is very famous because of her amazing content.
Sheetal always gives credit for her success to her husband Pankaj, daughter Tashika and son Kavish. They are the motivation behind this amazing journey. Sheetal achieved lots of success and fame but it was not enough for her as she is very ambitious that's why she started her company Sheetal herbal Ayurveda Products to help people to deal with skin issues.
Her company's Ayurveda Products are 100% organic and their customers are used in different countries. Most of its consumers have good experience using her products. Sheetal herself takes care of everything from making products to delivering them. She tries to do everything perfect and fast for her customers.
Small-town girl to winning 3 beauty titles and now businesswoman Sheetal Arora came a long way. She is doing good in every role Of her life. As a wife, mom and businesswoman, anything Sheetal does she gives her best and that's why she is very successful. She is an inspiration for many young girls who come from Small-town.
