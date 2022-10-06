Smarty Security Bulb Reviews: Hidden Truth About This Light Bulb Security Camera!!

You may get all you need for your home's protection in this Smarty Security Bulb Review. Given that nearly 50 million houses are broken into each year, it is very possible that you have either been the victim of a home invasion or burglary. This means that if you don't have the proper security device, your home will remain unprotected and vulnerable to these thieves. Because of this, the designers of the Smarty Security Bulb chose to create a device that may offer discreet, all-around security for your house. You can learn everything you need to know about this cutting-edge light bulb security camera in this Smarty Security Bulb Review, including its main features, how to use it, its benefits and drawbacks, and where to get it.
Home security has evolved since the development of smart light bulb security cameras. Prior to that, many burglars would get away with breaking into people's homes. These criminals and troublemakers frequently escape capture even after being apprehended, so there would be no way to identify them. These thieves occasionally engage in activity other than theft. They go beyond that and commit more heinous offenses like rape and murder.
Some people have many residences. They might maintain a residence in a different region of the nation for getaways and enjoyment. What happens to these homes when no one is staying there on vacation? The safety of the things inside the house is not guaranteed by leaving it uninhabited. Criminals have recently attacked these homes and are still doing so today, stealing valuable possessions worth thousands of dollars. Porch pirate is a term that you've probably heard before. A sharp increase in residential theft coincided with the global boom in delivery services. Instead of breaking and entering this time, the burglars skulk around and steal goods that have been delivered to homes before the owner can take them to safety.
You have total control over the security of your house with Smarty Security Bulb. With this video doorbell camera, home security and safety are redefined. According to studies, neighborhood crime is reduced by over 50% with light bulb cameras. It goes without saying that security cameras in the shape of light bulbs deter crime and keep entire communities safe. You no longer need to be concerned about what occurs in your home while you are away at work or a party. Once placed, your Smarty Security Bulb will always be aware of anything happens at your front door. Additionally, the Smarty Security Bulb is very reasonably priced. This Smarty Security Bulb Reviews article tells you everything you need to know about this device, including how it functions and its advantages and disadvantages.
What is the Smarty Security Bulb?
The Smarty Security Bulb is a small, simple to install light bulb security camera with a ton of high-tech functions that can be used both inside and outdoors of your house or place of business. It provides you with immediate piece of mind since, thanks to the Smarty Security Bulb, you can be sure that your house or place of business is secure from petty burglars or even anyone who might be spying on you. With all of its unique features, this device leads the way in terms of cutting-edge home and office security.
With just a few clicks, the Smarty Security Bulb may be utilized with a mobile app and connected to the house WiFi. This mobile application works well to communicate what is happening directly outside your door or inside your house onto your mobile device and can be loaded quickly and easily on Android and iOS phones. In this method, once the Smarty Surveillance Bulb is hooked into a bulb outlet, you can watch your house from anywhere in the globe without having to go back to your security footage to see what is occurring there.
The Smarty Security Bulb has the ability to pan, tilt, zoom, and rotate 360 degrees. This indicates that the Smarty Security Bulb is not fixed, in contrast to traditional security cameras, which are fixed to a single region and can be avoided by moving through their blind spot. To provide all-around security, it may be operated to drop down, tilt, rotate, and adjust up to 360 degrees. This means that unlike conventional cameras, which you might need more than one of to cover each one's blind spots, a single Smarty Security Bulb can secure your entire room.
This technological advancement is among the best because it offers you seamless, all-encompassing security. The fact that it doesn't need batteries or charging is the best part. You won't need to worry about your camera being plugged in or charging once it is. When such battery cameras' batteries or charging cables malfunction, you could not be exposed. Such cameras are also more noticeable due to their wiring, as anyone can find tack wires everywhere and identify the camera as opposed to the Smarty Security Bulb, which can be hidden because it can be made to look like a regular bulb.
Now that you know what happens in your house when you're not there, you can stop worrying about it. Almost anything in your home may be done with the help of this security camera. It can help you stay safe from encroachments and break-ins. The camera can also be used to keep an eye on your children while you're away. It may be used to keep an eye on any area of your home so you can learn in real time what happens there whenever you want, day or night.
What distinguishes the Smarty Security Bulb from its competitors?
You can feel more at ease while you're away from home thanks to the most recent technology development in inexpensive home security. It has a High Resolution Camera that connects wirelessly to your home network and plugs into any standard light bulb plug. With an adapter that is available at checkout, it can also be plugged into any A/C Outlet.
The updated Smarty Light Bulb Security Camera features no dead angles and a panoramic view of your home with high-quality resolution to scare off any would-be intruders.
To identify the area that interests you the most, you may either leave this security camera mounted on a lamp or move it about the house. It has night vision as well. It is exceptionally easy to install and transport because all you have to do is unscrew it and screw it into the new location.
As you can see, the Smarty Light Bulb Security Camera is a compact, easy-to-install device that is brimming with modern capabilities that can be utilized both inside and outside of your home or place of business. 360-degree rotation, full-color night vision, and 1080p video resolution are all included. Without a hitch, Motion Tracking works, and the Alarm feature deters intruders.
Note: Smarty Security Bulb camera with 1080p HIGH RESOLUTION can detect activity and notify homeowners without the need for cloud storage, batteries, adapters, or wiring.
Important Features: Smarty Security Bulb Reviews
Simple installation
Installing Smarty is as simple as changing a light bulb and takes less than a minute. Using an easy-to-use app, the Camera connects to your home Wi-Fi. The video is viewable from anywhere in the world on an iPhone or an Android smartphone. The Smarty Security Bulb's best feature, which also makes it a ground-breaking invention, is this functionality. If you change your mind about the device's placement, you may quickly install it and even move it. Contrary to traditional security cameras, which demand professional installation, this type does not.
Full Color Night Vision
As dusk falls, Smarty turns on Full Color Night Vision automatically. The image demonstrates the exceptional quality, which is much better than infrared night vision. Turbocharged infrared LEDs allow high definition video to be transmitted back to your device. Even at night, you can see clearly inside your home if you have a Smarty Security Bulb. Everything that occurs in your home is seen in full color. In addition to having infrared vision, which is one of Smarty's capabilities, this camera also has a super 1080p resolution and can transmit quality video even in complete darkness.
Real-Time Alerts & Motion Tracking
Smarty's built-in automated motion sensor keeps tabs on moving items until they go out of range. Smarty® immediately notifies your device whenever motion is detected. One of the cutting-edge components of the Smarty Security Bulb kit is this motion sensor. The sensor tracks unauthorized individuals who enter the security camera's field of view using advanced infrared technology, and it immediately alerts you to the situation by sending you a motion alert. What better security device is there?
Alarm Mechanism
You can sound an alarm using Smarty technology to frighten off any unwanted guests. You'll receive a notification, and the app will let you set off the alarm. If an immediate threat to your house or family exists while you are away, you can sound the alarm to frighten the intruder away. It may be particularly effective against burglars trying to enter quietly and leave quickly. People in the area are alerted by this alarm to lend a hand. The best aspect is that you can use the mobile app to activate the alarm from any location in the world.
Great pet and infant camera
A two-way audio feature on the Smarty Security Bulb lets you converse and listen through the camera at any time. This makes it perfect for pets and young children because you can always talk to them. The Smarty Security Bulb may act as a tech-savvy babysitter while you are away at work or on vacation because it allows you to listen and chat at the same time, exactly as on a phone conversation. You can communicate with Smarty from anywhere in the globe at any time by using the camera for listening and talking.
Audio Duplex
Family members can be reached at any time and from any location in the world. This still uses the two-way audio device and is a Smarty feature. The Smarty Security Bulb's listening and audio features are effective; when you speak to your family using the two-way audio, they can clearly hear you and you can hear them.
Advanced Lighting
Turn on four powerful lights to take the place of the light you turned out for the camera. Alternately, shine a light on the area where motion was discovered. This applies if you were wondering whether the area will be plunged into darkness after you remove the light from there. Up to four extremely bright lights that can easily replace the bulb you removed and be even better are included with the device. The mobile app control makes it simple to turn on the light from any location.
Most Bulb Outlets Are Compatible
Anywhere there is a bulb socket, you may install your security light bulb camera! Additionally, this camera has 4 Super-Bright LEDs built in to make up for the lost light. By doing this, you keep your security light and add a camera. If you've been looking for a security device, the Smarty Security Bulb is one of the best ones available. You may take use of many cutting-edge features to significantly increase the security of your home.
Comes with a wall adapter and an extender pole
There is no need to be concerned if your view is obstructed at the bulb outlet where you want to use the Smarty Security Bulb. When you place an order on the official website, a 7" extender pole is included in the package because the manufacturers already took that into consideration. For obscured views, use this 7" extender pole to allow your Smarty Security Bulb to see well in any bulb or A/C socket. In regards to such feature, the designers gave you the option to utilize the device in any wall A/C outlet by including an adaptor. This increases the functionality of the bulb and does not restrict it to just bulb outlets.
Extended lifespan
There are no batteries in the Smarty Light Bulb Security Camera. It only uses the wall outlet or light bulb socket to supply electricity. The camera should last for 20 to 30 years, but as with anything, how well it is maintained will affect how long it lasts. After making your purchase, you can choose to purchase a 3-year warranty that provides a complete replacement in the event that something goes wrong.
Smarty Security Light Bulb Installation Guide
It is very simple to install and somewhat similar to changing a light bulb.
Simply connect to the mobile application using your home WiFi.
Pros: Smarty Security Bulb Reviews
• 360-degree rotation, zoom, and pan
• Tracking and Automatic Motion Alerts
• Use an app to activate bright lights
• From anywhere, converse and listen in both directions.
• Alarm feature to scare off intruders
• Full-color night vision
Cons: Smarty Security Bulb Reviews
• Because it lacks an anti-theft mechanism, the device itself can be stolen from your front door, but it will still record and send a live video of the burglar to your phone.
• It is unavailable in any physical retail establishments across the nation. Only the official website can be used to purchase the Smarty Security Bulb.
• The device is in high demand across the nation. In the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, it is currently popular. The product occasionally runs out of supply because the producer can't keep up with the orders. To ensure that you don't pass up the available stock, you might need to buy it right away.
Where Can I Buy Smarty Security Bulb?
You can purchase a Smarty Security Bulb from the official website. Buying Smarty from the official website has various benefits.
First off, there are a number of limited-time discounts available. For a limited time, the makers are currently giving all smart security lamps purchased a 50% discount. You will receive further discounts and deals if you buy many security bulbs, bringing the total cost of each security bulb down from what it would be if you only bought one.
Second, the official website offers a variety of safe payment methods, such as Paypal, Mastercard, Visa, etc. There, safe payments can be made without concern about money loss. Additionally, it will be simpler to refund money to the payment method you used to make the transaction if you are receiving a refund.
30-Day Money Back Guarantee
If you are dissatisfied, we will return your money without any questions asked. After using this Smarty Security Bulb, if you're not completely satisfied, get in touch with customer service within 30 days of the transaction and return the item to receive a full refund, no questions asked.
Smarty Security Bulb Reviews Consumer Reports
James says, “Simple to set up high-quality image. Able to display camera views. Does a wonderful job of following a person, even our pet dog. I suggest purchasing this item. Supportive technological assistance. On a Sunday evening, we contacted tech support, and they responded soon away.”
Robert says, “Practically plug and play Download the app, turn on the power, and presto, camera action. Need an SD card to capture video, but AI can identify people and shoot photos even without one... view third image.”
John says, “Was quite simple to set up and begin. had been. more difficult when using pricey name brand goods. The quality exceeds my expectations for a product at this pricing. has respectable features, such as audio and a siren. The software does display a 5-second advertisement when you first use it, but it disappears on its own and directs you to login. The software is easy to use. It works quite well, which is unexpected. At the login screen, you have the option to create an account and login or not (however you run the risk of losing some settings or recordings if you move phones). Here, positioning is crucial; I've had it up high and looking down, and it works perfectly”.
Micheal says, “Love the panoramic screen. Resolution is spectacular. PTZ works great. Automatically resets and reconnects to router after outage, which is an improvement from my last camera. I’m very satisfied with my purchase. It certainly is an upgrade from the last light bulb camera I had.”
Richard says, “I searched for a while for a solution to a front porch camera that fit my needs. I’m in a rental with a store front, no way to mount anything and the doorbell is recessed. This has been the easiest and most cost effective solution for my front porch light. I feel so much better that my deliveries are safer and I sleep better at night.”
Ethan says, “After reading reviews for over a month, I finally settled on this wifi cam to use as a nanny cam. I didn’t have high expectations given the low price, so I was surprisingly impressed. It connects fast and easy (and I’m by no means an IT expert – just follow the instructions!) The picture quality is decent for the price you pay. I love that you can insert a micro-SD card and you don’t have to pay for cloud storage. Hope it lasts a while!”
Frequently Asked Questions: Smarty Security Bulb Reviews
What dimensions does the camera possess?
The camera is about the size of a typical soda can in terms of proportions. The camera is 2.7 inches wide and 6 inches tall from the plug to the top.
How does this work during rolling brownouts and power outages?
The camera doesn't have batteries, thus it needs continual electricity to be "ON" and function. The camera will automatically turn on and re-connect to WiFi after losing power, such as during a thunderstorm, when energy is restored.
Does the camera require constant power in order to operate?
Yes, the camera needs constant power to be "ON" and functional because there are no batteries within. The camera will instantly turn on and reconnect to WiFi when energy is restored after it loses power, such as during a thunderstorm.
The camera's resolution is what?
Camera resolution is 1080p
What is the price of a security camera?
Great question, but our prices change daily and weekly due to increased competition. Please input your information above to apply our discount code of 50% OFF Today in order to display the current price.
Is there a 220-volt model or is it dual voltage?
It's a good question, but the Light Bulb Security Camera is only intended to operate on 110V. Currently, 220 Volt outlets are not supported.
Will a regular SD card function?
The current card size that works with the camera is a MINI SD Card, which may be purchased at the point of purchase. You can add a Mini SD Card to any camera you purchase. Regular size SD cards are not supported; the camera only accepts Mini SD Cards, which have a 64 GB maximum storage capacity.
Does a socket that is pointed straight out, as opposed to up or down, still work?
It is not recommended to use the camera in a straight out socket. The best positioning for the light bulb socket for the camera is either above or down. At checkout, 90 Degree Wall Adapters are also offered for purchase in order to plug the camera into a wall outlet.
Is the product tall enough to function with an outdoor recessed ceiling light?
Yes, but we strongly propose buying a 6 Inch Extender to make sure the camera has a full 360-degree view. Extensions of 6 inches are offered at the official website checkout.
Does the camera notify you when someone knocks on the door via the phone app?
Yes, you can decide to get alerts from the camera whenever it notices activity in the settings. Your phone's app will notify you via a push notification if motion is detected. Following that, you can speak to and hear from the subject via the camera.
How do I download the app?
Devices running Android and iPhone can make use of the program. To find the App for your specific phone, simply take a photo of the QR code below. Furthermore, you can find the app by doing a search for "YL LoT."
Conclusion (Smarty Security Bulb Reviews)
Smarty Light Bulb Cameras are a cost-effective and efficient solution to indoor/ outdoor security needs. They don’t need wiring, batteries, or adapters. Just plug and play. The Light Bulb Camera screws into light bulb plug, turns on and is ready to give you an eye in the sky 24/7.
Real-time remote viewing may be the Smarty Security Bulb Camera's most alluring feature. Due to its extra features, such as two-way audio and night vision, it varies from other security cameras on the market. Even if you don't require a security camera, the Smarty Security Bulb Camera is a thoughtful gift that shows how much you care about the security of your loved ones.
