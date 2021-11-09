Smita Banerjee Sasmal honoured with Black Swan Award for “Women Empowerment.”

The award was bestowed on the philanthropist-entrepreneur by AsiaOne in association with Global Compact Network UAE
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 9: Noted philanthropist and entrepreneur Smita Banerjee Sasmal has been awarded the prestigious Black Swan Award for her contribution to women empowerment.
The award, given by AsiaOne, in association with the Global Compact Network UAE, the local network of the UN Global Compact, recognises modern women who use their passion, determination, and perseverance to draw attention to and address the issues facing children and women in rural India.
The award acknowledges Smita Banerjee Sasmal’s excellent contribution in driving a change at the grassroots level. She was presented the award by actress and Miss Diva Universe 2015 Urvashi Rautela & Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to UAE, Rashid Sesay.
“I feel honoured and humbled on receiving this award. The award will motivate not just me, but many more women in India, to work to empower women and children all over India and help them lead a better life,” said Smita Banerjee Sasmal.
Smita Banerjee Sasmal is the founder of Sampurti, which works for women empowerment, water conservation, child education, environment preservation, and other crucial causes for the past several years, and has helped bring a positive change in the lives of the poorest of the poor.
The NGO supports various projects such as distribution of educational items, tree plantation, health and hygiene training for school girls, among others. The outfit donated food grains and other essential items, besides helping victims of recent floods in East Midnapore in West Bengal rebuild their homes by providing building materials. It has also launched other programmes for rural women as a part of the “Be Self-Dependent” initiative.
“Sampurti supports various causes, but I am especially passionate about improving the lives of young girls, especially those living in rural areas. They face patriarchy, abuse, inequality at home and outside, besides other forms of discrimination. I believe education is the key to empowering women. We provide counselling, financial help, and other support to educate girls in rural areas and help them chart a better future for themselves,” she adds.