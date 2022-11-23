Smoke Shops That Sell Synthetic Urine Near Me: Should You Buy It?

I learned the hard way that finding smoke shops to sell you synthetic urine is not a great strategy.
Should you even be buying the usual fake urine local stores sell?
In this complete guide, you are going to learn everything you need to know. I will tell you my story, I will tell you about short notice drug testing, and I will explain the different qualities of fake urine out there.
Then, I will tell you about the good, the bad, and the ugly of fake urine products, and which ones stand a chance of passing a drug test.
You’ll get full instructions on the different types of drug tests you could face, then I’ll finish up by telling you exactly where you can buy synthetic urine that will pass a drug test.
Check Out My Recommended Brands Of Fake Urine!
The Panic In A Short Notice Drug Test
If you’re looking for fake urine locally, then you’re probably facing a short notice drug test or you simply don’t want to spend any time looking around online. Neither of those situations is positive. So let’s talk about the panic of facing a short notice drug test.
Three years ago I faced that situation. I was facing a drug test the next morning at 9 AM. My boss told me at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.
So, no time to order anything online. It would.t be enough time to grab a detox drink and use that successfully either. Even the best ones need a couple of days of detoxification to stand a chance of working.
After work, I went around the city in panic. I found a product called U Pass at a gas station. I knew it was poor quality from a quick Google, but I had no choice. Paying $70 was also a kick in the teeth for what I knew was well-overpriced urine.
As a regular weed smoker, enjoying a joint every night, I was doing nothing wrong and I was not endangering anyone. I was not turning up to work smashed, and there really was no problem. That here I was, paying $70 to try and not lose my job. It’s an evil situation.
Here’s the thing. I didn’t pass. I failed the test. It was a retail job, and I lost it. Not a big deal, as I had savings. But it did mean I was short of money for six weeks while I found another job.
It’s a mistake didn’t make again, and this is why I’m telling you how to not rely on smoke shops and poor quality products to protect yourself.
What’s The Quality Like When You Buy Fake Pee Locally?
You’re usually only going to get poor-quality fake urine brands locally. Smoke shops, and gas stations, buy the urine as cheaply as possible and sell it at the highest
price. Why wouldn’t they?
But they have no clue about quality. They just get it from the wholesaler and they see a profit.
Also, it’s often stored poorly. In direct sunlight, in inappropriate temperatures. Then you’ve got the problem that it’s often very slow-selling, so it’s had a long time on the shelf and could even be out of date.
Let me just tell you one clear fact. Not a single smoke shop near you, or anyone else locally, will sell the top synthetic urine brands that will pass modern drug testing. I know that for a fact because they are only available from reputable online sources.
Let’s Look At The Synthetic Urine Brands That Smoke Shops Sell
When it comes to buying fake urine from smoke shops and other places locally, these are the type of brands you will get:
• Quick Fix
• U Pass
• Magnum
• Synthetix5
• XStream
• Agent X
• Monkey Whizz
Of all those, only Quick Fix and Monkey Whizz stand any chance of passing a basic pre-employment drug test. If you get unlucky, or it’s more complex test, then not one of those brands will stand up to scrutiny.
It’s an incredible lottery, and exactly why I would never recommend you buy synthetic urine from anywhere other than a specialist retailer.
Synthetic Urine Brands: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Explained
To understand the different types of fake urine, let’s tell you about the minimum qualifications they need to stand a chance of passing a drug test:
• Must contain urea and uric acid
• Have to contain the right amount of creatinine
• Must be balanced for pH and specific gravity
• Must at least look like urine
• Have a reliable heat maintenance source
• Not contain the detectable footprint of biocide preservatives
The ugly brands (Magnum, U Pass, Agent X, Xstream) cannot achieve all of those. Most of them don’t even achieve more than a couple of those minimums. The bad brands are Monkey Whizz and Quick Fix. They are basic, but they do tick all of the minimum requirements. So, they could work, but they are a risk.
Good brands are Sub Solution and its bigger brother Quick Luck. To compare, these are the characteristics of those two premium fake urine brands:
• Balanced for pH and specific gravity
• Contain creatinine, uric acid, urea
• Contain 14 total chemicals found in urine
• Look, smell, even froth like the real thing
• Heat activator powder offers foolproof temperature control
As you can see, it’s like night and day. If you’re serious about getting through a drug test, then Quick Luck or Sub Solution are your only viable options.
How To Pass A Drug Test The Right Way Using Fake Urine
Look, the bottom line here is that you are not going to stand much chance of passing a drug test grabbing any poor fake urine brands from local smoke shops or anywhere else.
If you cut corners financially, Quick Fix and Monkey Whizz might just do the job. But it’s a risk that you just don’t need to take.
Sub Solution costs $85, and Quick Luck costs $100. Quick Luck is premixed, while Sub Solution is a powder that needs to be mixed with filtered water.
But here’s the thing. Both use the incredible activator powder. No heatpad, no microwave ovens, no hot water needed. Within less than two minutes you have a completely viable sample within the correct temperature range that is highly complex.
Say you’ve got Sub Solution. Here’s how you would prepare it to pass a drug test:
1. Sub Solution is a powder. Using a jug of filtered water, fill it to the correct line, and then shake the liquid until it’s clear and dissolved.
2. Sub Solution uses heat activator powder rather than a heatpad. This removes the entire heat preparation step. There’s no microwave to use, no heatpad to activate, and a strap to the side of the sample.
3. All you have to do with the hydrated sample is conceal it. Tuck it between two pairs of underpants and put on some jogging bottoms. Go for a casual look, so these don’t look odd, and then head off to submit your sample.
4. On arrival, before you go into the venue, you’re going to heat the sample up to get it within the correct temperature range of between 90°F 100°F using the heat activator powder. Simply tap in about one third, shake it gently until it dissolves, and carefully watch the temperature strip.
You’re looking for reading as close to 100°F as possible without going above that. If you need to tap in a little more, do it after a minute or so. You’ll then have about 20 minutes with the urine tucked close in your crotch to keep it warm during which you can submit your sample safely.
This is made even easier if you use Sub Solutions’ big brother Quick Luck.
With Quick Luck, it’s hydrated already; a premixed liquid. So you can even miss out the step of hydrating it with filtered water.
That’s why Quick Luck is the perfect synthetic urine. It costs $100 though, $15 more than Quick Luck. But you get the ultimate premixed urine with the heat activator powder for your money.
Walgreens Synthetic Urine Options (Also Amazon, eBay)
Don’t think it’s just smoke shops and local convenience stores you have to avoid.
Gas stations are usually even worse in my experience. Hideously overpriced, poor brands, and honestly, you don’t stand a chance of passing. Don’t think you’ve got Walgreens synthetic urine options either because you haven’t. It’s the same with Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and everywhere like that.
The bottom line is you simply cannot buy synthetic urine from general retailers that have any quality to pass a drug test.
Sometimes it’s even fake. The top two brands Sub Solution and Quick Luck are not even available locally and stores, or online from anywhere else other than the official seller.nIf you see Sub Solution or Quick Luck on eBay for example, it’s definitely a fake. It’s not going to pass a drug test for you at all.
Where To Buy The Best Synthetic Urine (only recommended place)
I really don’t want you to suffer the panic I did. You should not be driving around gas stations, heading to awful smoke shops, to find fake urine to try and get through an important drug test.
If it’s at short notice, it’s unfortunate. You’ll usually get some notice. You’ll know if you are on probation, and you’ll know if you are applying for jobs. So get some in stock now, and save yourself the horrors are facing a drug test knowing you will fail.
In terms of where to buy the best synthetic urine, the only place I’m going to recommend it directly from the Clear Choice website. These are what I recommend:
1. Sub Solution
A long track record, annually updated, and fantastic for passing drug tests. It costs $85, but you are getting high-quality fake urine with heat activator powder.
2. Quick Luck
Quick Luck is the ultimate. It’s expensive at $100, but perfect for any type of drug test. Because it’s premixed, it’s also perfect for short-notice on-the-spot drug testing. With just two minutes out of sight to pop in the heat activator powder and get it within the correct temperature range, you can have a valid sample.
