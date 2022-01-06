Sneak a look at Omen's rumbling New Year Eve event at the most celebrated club of India

No man in the world could risk missing New Year’s Eve. While the atmosphere is filled with diversified colours of jaunty and exuberance, the vibe for the evening is rightly set by the great musicians and their reverberating music only. One such artist, whose music soared the temperature of the evening with its thunderous music is Omen.
Known for his head-splitting and raucous DJing, Omen aka Prateek Goel has created great goodwill in the world of music. He has performed in front of a myriad of people on numerous occasions. With the New Year's aura diffused everywhere, Omen too, took upon his chance to set the right New Year vibe at India's one of the best party spots i.e. Goa.
Who hasn’t heard of the august nightclub of Goa; Hammerzz Open Air? Being one of the most loved nightclubs not only in Goa but all across India, Omen precisely inaugurated the evening with much-needed zing and zest. Under the aegis of his rumbling music, Omen compelled millions of feet to shake their legs throughout the night.
This wasn’t the first time when Omen shook the party-spot: Goa with his relieving music. Heretofore he has also performed several times in the nightclub Hammerzz Open Air and Hammerzz Nightclub. Omen has also performed at the front stage of Asia's biggest music festival i.e. Sunburn along with Evc and BollyBoom.
Omen opened the fences of the year 2022 with his flabbergasting DJing that also rendered millions speechless. This versatile young music producer who is already remarkable for his swift on-stage juggling between several genres of music has solely driven a colossal amount of people crazy. Only the fortunate stood a chance to feel the thrill and energy emitted by Omen and his mastery in music.
Omen aka Parteek Goel already had more than 20 plus events lined up in December. From performing at various metropolitan cities to prestigious clubs and bars, this young artist got everything covered last month. Before bestowing the stunning New Year Eve at Hammerzz Open Air, Omen has already performed at the renowned South Bombay Bar for Christmas Evening.