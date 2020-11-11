Sneha Rakesh Is An Innovative Entrepreneur Whose Venture Stands Out In The Tech Industry.

The technology industry is very competitive, and numerous organizations compete against each other to stay ahead of the competition. In such a competitive world, Sneha Rakesh of Akarmaxs is breaking all barriers of the tech industry. She firmly believes that men can't multitask, and if they try to, they cannot do it as efficiently as women. Sneha believes that the future of technology is feminine, and with this belief, she is bringing in considerable changes to the industry.
Sneha is the Managing Director of Akarmax Tech Pvt Ltd. and is also an innovative entrepreneur. She took the plunge to explore the varied and vast potential of the internet for universal access. She did so to drive an entirely new era of growth, development, and productivity. Sneha is a software program developer who established Akarmaxs in 2015. She did so to connect clients to varied service sectors and, at the same time, aimed to provide personalized IT solutions that are specific to the needs of clients.
Under Sneha's focussed efforts, her venture grew into a midcap company, which was bestowed as one of the fastest-growing companies of the year 2018. Sneha Rakesh has also received the Global Achiever Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award at the House of Commons. She has also bagged the International Achiever Award by International Achievers Association, Bangkok, and the Women Achiever of the Year Award, 2018. Sneha started her journey too soon and established VCreate Software Solutions in 2012. Soon after, Btech and a brief spell of a part-time job in a start-up company to fend for herself.
She was committed to social causes, specifically in eradication and education of unemployment. She also started the "Samagraabhivrudhi Trust" in 2018 to furnish free JOC (Job Oriented Course) for the unemployed people and those who have just graduated. Her trust supported approximately 2000 students and also educated people who were not employed and needed help. Under this trust, they have also donated medicines, sanitary pads, food materials, etc.
Akarmaxs is a place where ideas come to life, and these ideas are combined seamlessly to provide expertise in brand strategy. It provides advertising solutions, brand identity, web solutions, developing 360 degrees in digital marketing strategies, etc. Her company aimed to establish itself in a competitive landscape. The company filtered the best from the pool of talents and penetrated the market. She believes that it is crucial to have a clear vision. Aligning the stakeholders is more important while at the same time, inspiring confidence in them is equally beneficial.
Sneha is highly obliged by having her article published in one of the most valuable platforms of Fortune India Magazine. She was featured as one of the Most Powerful Women in Business. This recognition was a moment of pride for her.
Akarmaxs is making its presence felt in the far east Asian markets, Europe, Singapore, United Kingdom, with specialized and personalized service offerings. The company is believed to undergo many innovations and develop products and services besides providing specific satisfaction and connectivity of the last mile.
With several in-house projects from over 50 clients belonging to varied sectors and scale of operations, Akarmaxs is one of the first port of call that caters to several organizations' IT requirements in India. Akarmaxs believes in providing the best Mobile and Web App Development services that will surely help businesses stand out in the crowd. The imagination of several clients from different industries are brought to life. Their aim is to transform your imaginations into incredible applications.
This tech-enabled entrepreneurship based in Bengaluru is thriving in the tech hub of India. It has an experienced team of Software developers who have expertise in handling complex business solutions building all varied kinds of platform-based and custom solutions, and providing comprehensive IT solutions. A software development and design company of repute, it continues to provide the best services. They develop responsive software designs with a great UI interface to don't face any problem in navigating through the website.
They shape their services to provide the best solutions. With years of experience in the software development industry, Akarmaxs provides the best solutions to businesses of all sizes. Their major aim is client satisfaction by successfully catering to all their needs. There are several companies, but Sneha's venture stands out because of its business context and great industry knowledge. They have a highly experienced team that helps businesses to achieve their goals.