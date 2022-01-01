SNMD Sarkar industrialist, on his Birthday, wishes everyone a fantastic year

December 31: Most Indians are used to observing rich people treat the rule of law with contempt and get away with it as well. But there are successful and affluent men like SNMD Sarkar who breaks such stereotypes and arise as trendsetters. Although Sarkar, owner of the Sarkar Companies, has left an unforgettable mark on the world of business with his creative strategies in sectors as varied as finance, luxury travel, and film industry, he remains down-to-earth perspective, and his concern for the law of the ground is his determination to celebrate his birthday with clam and peace that is on January 1, 2022, the first day of the New Year.
It is that moment of the year again when we bid farewell to the current year and welcome the coming year with outstretched arms, hope, the enthusiasm to function towards our dreams and new plans. SNMD Sarkar, on his Birthday, expresses to be fearless, as the past two years have been challenging on us with the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic pushed us to stay away from our loved ones, live in the continued worry of a virus taking our close and loved ones away. This year, we look ahead to meeting our family, friends, having a hearty dinner, and celebrating together.
SNMD Sarkar on his birthday shares a positive note for loved ones to be healthy and be with your loved ones by your side and with a smile on your face. Sarkar further added, keeping that, he decided to give Health insurance to know people that covers adults and kids free health check every year. It covers pre and post hospitalization expenses, ambulance covers and cashless treatment with a wide hospital network.
He says, “We require to take our difficulties with a positive side that makes us prepared for any eventuality in the future. I think the pandemics have prepared us how to be fulfilled within our limited means, how to live without partying too much, and how to look for positivity in every negative thing.”
Sarkar financial industrialist, has, thereby, found a special way to celebrate his birthday. He will be sharing his joy with those who have loved and close ones. Sarkar says, “We at Sarkar Management are planning to offer more and more job opportunities to people who need work. Since we run innovative ventures that require offering franchise-based work, our business model comes in handy to let people with just basic work set up and decent communication skills join hands with us and earn a respectable living for themselves.”
Sarkar also wishes his fellow Indians a “Happy New Year 2022”, this dynamic young businessman believes in the concept that people who have power and money can do almost anything and get it. He has made it a point this year to be with your close ones.