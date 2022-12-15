SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) IS WINNING DOGECOIN (DOGE) AND SHIBA INU (SHIB) HOLDERS OVER. FIND OUT HOW—SPOILER ALERT, JUICY STAKING REWARDS

Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have all recently made headlines, but for very different reasons. While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) maintains its stellar price performance, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to suffer setbacks amid the brutal bear market. Holders of the two meme coins have been flocking to Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as their faith in these two tokens dwindles.
Aside from disruptive utility, the promise of lucrative returns—including staking rewards—is another huge selling point for Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
What is Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a cross-chain DeFi platform that aims to remove the technical barriers that currently limit cross-chain interactions. Today, there is no way for a user to interact with a non-EVM-compatible blockchain, such as Bitcoin (BTC), while on Ethereum's (ETH) EVM-powered blockchain. But with the launch of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) in early January 2023, users will be able to interact with any chain and swap assets— fungible and non-fungible— in just a few clicks.
Snowfall Protocol’s native token, Snowfall Token (SNW), serves as both a utility and a governance token.
Staking in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Staking is a key feature of Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Snowfall Protocol token (SNW) holders can stake their Snowfall Protocol (SNW) tokens to participate in monthly raffles, earn fees from any of Snowfall Protocol's (SNW) bridges (stable-coin bridge or NFTs bridge), or even earn more tokens. Staking reduces the number of Snowfall Protocol tokens (SNW) in circulation, which improves price performance and the overall health of the protocol.
Other advantages of the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) include;
- Financial rewards: Stakers receive rewards in the form of new crypto coins, whose value is determined by the number of tokens staked and the blockchain network. Stakers can earn up to 14% in annual staking returns.
- A secure network: Stakers are instrumental in validating transactions and adding new blocks in Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchains, which reduces fraud and upholds the network's integrity.
- It is inexpensive: In contrast to proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain networks, where users must use expensive, high-tech mining equipment to earn rewards, staking can be done with a standard cryptocurrency wallet.
- Scalability: Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain networks such as Ethereum 2.0 and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can process transactions faster than Proof of Work (PoW) networks. This makes them more scalable and suitable for applications requiring high transaction throughput.
In addition to staking rewards, your holdings grow as the price of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) tokens (SNW) rises. And the best thing, Snowfall Protocol (SNW is still in its presale (not for long) so you can cash in today at a discounted price. Register for the presale at: https://presale.snowfallprotocol.io
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Risky and Highly Volatile Assets
The fact that most meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have little to no real-world adoption is a major disadvantage. Both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been victims of foul whales pumping and dumping them, causing losses for other traders and holders. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have lost more than 80% and 70% of their value since the meme craze faded, respectively.
Another risk associated with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) is that their popularity has already peaked. And, as we all know, because meme coins have no intrinsic value, their popularity is the biggest determinant of their worth. This leaves these two canine coins with very little room for growth while also posing a significant risk of further decline. Snowfall Protocol (SNW), on the other hand, appears to be very promising and has the potential to return more than 1000% to early investors.
For more information on Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Staking:
Presale: https://presale.snowfallprotocol.io
Website: https://snowfallprotocol.io
Telegram: https://t.me/snowfallcoin
Twitter: https://twitter.com/snowfallcoin